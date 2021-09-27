Sun Prairie EMS would expand its service bringing a higher level of lifesaving care to four neighboring communities, in a proposal that’s under consideration.
Officials from the Village of Marshall and towns of Sun Prairie, Medina and York approached SPEMS about contracting its services. The municipalities are now served through the Marshall Area EMS District.
Rural residents would see a higher level of service with paramedics trained in life-threatening cardiac and airway emergencies which EMTs can’t provide.
Sun Prairie EMS Chief Brian Goff said SPEMS would accept a transfer of the equipment from Marshall Area EMS District, if the plan goes through. Paramedics and an ambulance will be at the Village of Marshall ambulance facility 24/7/365.
The new-created EMS district could hire from the dismantled Marshall Area EMS District and train EMTs to the paramedic-level requirements. Goff expects to add seven full-time paramedics and increase to three ambulances if the proposal goes through.
The new service could start in January 2023.
Each municipality’s share of the newly-created EMS district’s operations would be determined by a population, equalized value and number of EMS runs.
“No one partner pays the cost for any other partner,” Goff told alders at the Sept. 21 meeting.
The estimated cost for the Village of Marshall in 2023 is $125,949 increasing to $145,480 in 2025. The Town of Sun Prairie estimate for the first year is $87,091, going up to 97,321 in 2025.
Goff said the costs are based on all municipalities participating.
The City of Sun Prairie and the Town of Bristol, which contracts with SPEMS for service, would see reduced costs over time if the new district plan is approved.
Goff said more partners will help share the costs, especially for the city of Sun Prairie that has to expand due to rapid population growth.
District 4 Alder and former Sun Prairie EMS Director Mary Polenske voted against bringing the proposal to the municipalities, concerned that it would increase costs for the city, especially to train EMTs to a paramedic level.
“I just don’t want to see the City of Sun Prairie paying for it,” said Polenske, as she cast the only no vote on moving forward.
Goff said the Town of Sun Prairie has received a proposal. The Village of Marshall and towns of Medina and York are expected to get a proposal before the end of the year. The city council will vote on the final proposals.