John Jagler (R-Watertown) on Friday, April 23 was sworn in as Senator for the 13th Senate District of the State of Wisconsin.
Jagler previously served as the Representative for the 37th Assembly District since 2014 and was elected to the Senate earlier this month in a special election. The ceremony took place in the Senate Chambers and was attended by the senator’s family and a small group of close friends.
The oath of office was administered by Wisconsin Supreme Court Chief Justice Patience "Pat" Roggensack.
“I am grateful for my family and friends who supported me throughout this race; I owe a debt of gratitude to everyone who helped put in hard days and long nights on the campaign trail,” Jagler said. “I am also grateful to the people of the 13th Senate District for putting their trust in me, who asked me to do a hard job and deliver for them. I won’t forget that I have to earn that trust they put in me, with real results that make a difference in people’s lives.”
Jagler was the winner of a special election April 6 after the seat was vacated by Scott Fitzgerald, who was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in November.
“It’s an honor succeeding Congressman Fitzgerald and I will strive every day to continue his legacy of strong constituent service and leadership in the 13th Senate District,” Jagler said. “My staff is ready to hit the ground running to keep fighting to make Wisconsin a better place to work, live and raise a family.”
To contact Jagler, call 608-266-5660 or email Sen.Jagler@legis.wi.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.