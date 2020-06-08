Wisconsin is not the only place where voter roll purges are sparking disputes.
The door was opened in 2013, when the U.S. Supreme Court declared Section 5 of the 1965 Voting Rights Act to be unconstitutional. That section stipulated that jurisdictions with a proven record of discriminatory voting practices had to submit any changes to their voting practices to the U.S. Department of Justice.
Since the court removed the “preclearance” powers from the federal government, some states have moved to aggressively cull voter rolls, and private actors have filed lawsuits seeking to force state and local governments to remove certain voters from the rolls.
In 2017, elections officials in Georgia removed 560,000 registrations from its rolls — the largest removal in U.S. history. Officials used a state law intended to flag individuals who had not participated in several elections as a measure to determine if they had moved out of the state.
However, around 87,000, or 16%, of voters who re-registered had not moved, meaning they were eligible Georgia voters all along, according to an investigation by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and APM Reports, the investigative reporting division of American Public Media.
American Civil Liberties Union senior staff attorney Adriel Cepeda Derieux of the group’s Voting Rights Project believes these voter roll challenges are contemporary examples of voter suppression.
“The unifying trend here is that private plaintiff groups seem to be forcing election officials to go above and beyond what the laws require,” Cepeda Derieux said. “(Private groups) move in and try to use laws that are in many ways designed to help people get registered and help people vote — against voters.”
A significant player within the movement is the Public Interest Legal Foundation, which has filed voter purge lawsuits in Michigan, Florida and Pennsylvania.
The group’s president is J. Christian Adams, who served on President Donald Trump’s short-lived Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity. PILF says it is dedicated to election integrity and fights against what it calls “lawlessness in American elections.”
“When you start digging deep into election integrity issues, whether it’s fraud or incompetence, you keep landing in the same places — you land in urban centers, where the Democratic Party is generally in control,” said Logan Churchwell, the group’s spokesman and research director.
The biggest alleged voter fraud case in recent history involves a Republican operative in North Carolina charged with illegally submitting absentee ballots on behalf of voters to help GOP candidates in 2016 and 2018. And ProPublica found in May that PILF had inflated the number of unreturned mail-in ballots across the country, and inaccurately labeled them as “missing.”
The group’s recent case filed in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, contends the county violated the National Voter Registration Act, which requires jurisdictions to maintain accurate voter rolls.
The foundation claims the county, including Pittsburgh, had more than 1,500 instances of dead registrants, almost 7,500 cases of duplicate registrations and around 1,200 registrations without actual birth dates, according to a press release.
Allegheny County Elections Division Manager David Voye said in a statement that the county would follow applicable state and federal laws and that “the utmost care will be taken to ensure that no one is disenfranchised.”
On May 18, the parties reached a settlement, establishing a process to mitigate future discrepancies in the county’s voter rolls. Churchwell said such “energetic voter list maintenance” is key to guarding against “outside intrusion and sabotage” of elections.
He added, “Anyone who has a problem with cleaning up duplicated voter registrations is no longer allowed to proclaim they stand for the tenet of ‘one person, one vote.’ ”
This story was produced as part of an investigative reporting class at the University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Journalism and Mass Communication under the direction of Wisconsin Watch Managing Editor Dee J. Hall. Wisconsin Watch’s collaborations with journalism students are funded in part by the Ira and Ineva Reilly Baldwin Wisconsin Idea Endowment at UW-Madison. The nonprofit Wisconsin Watch (wisconsinwatch.org) collaborates with WPR, PBS Wisconsin, other news media and the UW-Madison School of Journalism and Mass Communication. All works created, published, posted or disseminated by Wisconsin Watch do not necessarily reflect the views or opinions of UW-Madison or any of its affiliates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.