A 17-year-old Sun Police teen who allegedly posted a threat on Snapchat against a school dean last month was ordered by a judge to stay away from guns as part of his $500 signature bond agreement.
Devin R. Grob appeared in Dane County Circuit Court virtual hearing Monday on a disorderly conduct charge in connection with an Oct. 7 incident. Grob was also ordered to not threaten or do physical violence to anyone.
On Oct. 7 a Sun Prairie High School teacher reported to the school liaison officer a Snapchat account reportedly belonging to Grob showed him holding a handgun in a room that had floor tile that looked similar to tile in the high school, according to the criminal complaint.
Police reported that Grob’s Snapchat timeline also showed a traffic citation that Grob received and a picture of a room illuminated in red which names a staff member and a caption “wait so u telling me I got suspended bc one of the deans saw me driving around last night?” and “F..k u Mr. … or however the f..k you spell it, u a goofy b…h.”
Sun Prairie Police reported that Grob was involved in two incidents on Oct. 6 where he allegedly drove to a house in the city of Sun Prairie and the town of Sun Prairie and wanted to fight with juveniles living at the homes, according to the criminal complaint.
A Sun Prairie administrator called Grob’s father to ask him to keep Grob home on Oct. 7 until school staff could determine who was involved with the Oct. 6 incidents, according to the criminal complaint.
When Grob was allowed back in school later that day, the school liaison officer notified staff of the Snapchat story and a decision was made to “go into a hold” to keep students and staff in their classroom until Grob could be found.
Grob faces up to 90 days in jail and/or a $1,000 fine if convicted of the disorderly conduct charge.