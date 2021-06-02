Dane County Board Chair Analiese Eicher on June 2 announced that the June 3 Dane County Board of Supervisors agenda will include a motion to set the special elections for Dane County Board District 20 following the death of incumbent Supervisor Julie Schwellenbach.
District 20 encompasses the Towns of Bristol, Medina, Sun Prairie, York, Village of Cottage Grove Ward 13, Village of Marshall, Village of Windsor Wards 2-4, and City of Sun Prairie Ward 23, 26, 27.
After the county board orders a special election at its meeting on June 3, candidates may begin circulating nomination papers on June 4, and must file those papers, with at least 50 but not more than 200 valid signatures, by 5 p.m. on Friday, June 18.
All forms for potential candidates can be found on the Dane County Clerk’s website, or by calling at (608) 266-4121.
The special election will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. If there are three or more candidates, a special primary will be held on Tuesday, July 13, 2021.
A map of District 20 can be found here: https://dcimapapps.countyofdane.com/supervisors/?&entry=21