First Choice Insurance Solutions (FCIS), a locally, family-owned business established in 2009, recently announced Paul Perkins has joined FCIS as the employee benefits specialist. His extensive experience in the insurance industry makes him an exceptional leader in providing employee benefit solutions for small to mid-sized businesses.
In addition to his 20 years of insurance industry experience, Perkins’ passion is to build relationships. He provides customized options for employer group benefit plans.
Perkins will specialize in employee benefits such as health, life, disability, dental and vision insurance. He will also provide human resource solutions and benefit compliance documentation to help provide small business owners full-service solutions to meet their changing business needs.
“Paul is a collaborative leader that takes a vested interest in his clients and works tirelessly to make sure the best solution is found to help attract and retain great employees. His extensive knowledge in helping business’ succeed by identifying solutions will help him provide exceptional results for our business partners,” said Bret LaBuwi, owner of FCIS.
Located at 1261 W Main Street, FCIS focuses on employee benefits, health, life, disability, dental, vision and Medicare supplement solutions; learn more at myFCIS.com or call 608-318-1200.
