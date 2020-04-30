It began innocently enough — with a Facebook post.
“Been sewing masks most of the day. A couple of Ravin’s friends work in health care, these are for them!” Sun Prairie resident Sara Schmitt wrote. “They all have pockets for a disposable filter. Going through the rest of my scraps to make more! I highly recommend washing them!”
“I noticed that my friends who work in healthcare were messaging me saying they didn’t have enough masks and PPE equipment, during their shifts and they only had like one mask for a week of shifts or something like that,” Ravin, her daughter recalled. “So I asked my mom if we could try to make a few masks for my friends and that’s kinda where it all started, I guess.”
The initial Facebook message turned into a few dozen, and pretty soon the mother-daughter team had made more than 500 masks. When it comes to sewing, it turns out Sara had more experience.
“Well, Ravin had no experience,” Sara admitted. “I do some cosplay sewing and make doll clothes. So I decided to try my hand in making math and they turned out pretty good, yeah.”
The masks are 100 percent cotton, with a poly-cotton exterior, and a space for a filter to be inserted.
“And they’ve gone mostly well — a lot of them — have gone to the UW hospital,” Sara said. “We did EMTs and then a lot of people messaged saying they’re in healthcare, they’re nurses or they were CNAs and we just, we gave them their masks then. So we’ve donated more than half of our masks that we’ve made.”
The masks were made in the space of about a month, because Sara’s initial post was April 2.
So did they ever think they’d be making all these masks for people?
“No, I didn’t. I made the first, we made like 10, I think, and I posted a picture on Facebook saying I made these masks for a couple of Ravin’s friends. And then a couple of my friends asked if they were going to be available for purchase for the general public. And I said, okay, might as well and — poof! 500 more later,” Sara said.
She could turn down anybody in the family, as it turns out.
“It was my younger brother who had asked for some masks. And of course I’m like, yeah, of course I’ll make them, you know,” Sara recalled. “And he’s a Madison EMT, so I’m like, yeah, of course I’ll make you some and we’ll donate. And when we have time we’ll make you some more.
“And you know, when the nurses requested them, we were like, ‘wow, really? You guys don’t have enough, you’re you having to reuse?’ Which was my biggest reason why I started it is I don’t want them to have to reuse and risk being sick or exposing somebody else,” Sara said. “So it’s kind of like a ‘Wow’.”
People are still using Facebook Messenger to contact Sara Schmitt and ask for masks. She’s asking for $4 each to cover the cost of supplies for making the masks.
“And if people can not afford it then we will work with them free of charge or do what we can do,” Sara added. “Then of course, if they’re in health care, then they to let us know because then we’ll make them extra ones and they’re for free.”
There is just one more thing, according to Ravin.
“Oh, a huge thank you to my mom,” Ravin said. “And some of her friends, and some of my friends for donations of elastic and fabric and yeah, that’s huge. Thank you.”
