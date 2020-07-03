Wisconsin had 4.5 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending June 28, 2020, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service in cooperation with the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP).
Highs in the 80s helped support crop growth and development this week though spotty rains and thunderstorms interrupted fieldwork. Northwestern Wisconsin has been missed by most of this month’s precipitation and reporters in the area commented soils were very dry and crops were showing signs of stress. By contrast, portions of southern and central Wisconsin have seen very heavy rains in June with some flooding and standing water.
Farmers made hay between showers this week, with the first cutting wrapping up and the second cutting beginning. Reporters noted corn was already knee to waist high in many fields. Cranberries were blooming and strawberry picking was in full swing.
Topsoil moisture condition was rated 1% very short, 7% short, 78% adequate and 14% surplus. Subsoil moisture condition was rated 0% very short, 5% short, 79% adequate and 16% surplus.
Corn was rated 78% good to excellent statewide, down 2 percentage points from last week.
Soybeans emerged was 97%, 25 days ahead of last year and a week ahead of the 5-year average. Soybeans blooming was 8%, 17 days ahead of last year and 2 days ahead of the average. Soybean condition was rated 79% good to excellent statewide, down 3 percentage points from last week.
Oats headed was 63%, 12 days ahead of last year and a day ahead of the average. Oats coloring was 5%, 4 days ahead of last year but 2 days behind the average. Oat condition was rated 79% good to excellent statewide, down 2 percentage points from last week.
Potato condition was rated 96% in good to excellent condition, up 2 percentage points from last week.
Winter wheat was 89% headed, 11 days ahead of last year but 2 days behind the average. Winter wheat turning color was 32%, a week ahead of last year but 2 days behind the average. Winter wheat was rated 76% in good to excellent condition statewide, up 1 percent from last week.
First cutting of alfalfa was reported as 96% complete, 16 days ahead of last year and 4 days ahead of the average. Second cutting of alfalfa was reported as 10% complete, 5 days ahead of last year but 6 days behind the average. All hay condition was reported 71% in good to excellent condition statewide, down 1 percentage point from last week.
Pasture was rated 79% in good to excellent condition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.