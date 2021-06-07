The Sun Prairie Media Center recently announced it will once again provide live coverage of the Class of 2021 Sun Prairie High School graduation ceremony.
This year’s ceremony is scheduled to take place this Friday, June 11, beginning at 5:30 p.m. inside the new Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium at Ashley Field.
In the event of inclement weather, the ceremony will be held on Saturday, June 12, at 10 a.m., also in the Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium at Ashley Field. Any weather-related decision will be made by the Sun Prairie Area School District by the morning of June 11.
SPMC’s coverage will be seen live on KSUN Charter channel 983 or TDS channels 13 or 1013.
The ceremony will also be streamed at sunprairiemediacenter.com/ksun as well as available on KSUN’s Roku and Apple TV channels and on the SPMC app, available to download for free from the App Store or Google Play.
“It is great to get back to producing an in-person graduation ceremony,” said SPMC director Jeff Robbins. “Although we enjoyed the opportunity to put together the virtual graduation broadcast last year, we certainly realize that nothing can replace graduating in person with classmates, friends, and families sharing the excitement of the day. We are very pleased to be at the stadium with the graduates.”
In addition, the SPMC is offering DVD and USB copies of the graduation ceremony for sale. DVDs and USBs make great gifts for grads and their families, whether they were able to attend the live ceremony or not! 2021 graduation DVDs & USBs can be ordered by going to sunprairiemediacenter.com/sphsgraduation.
The SPMC is also recording the Prairie Phoenix Academy graduation ceremony happening on Thursday, June 10. That ceremony will not be aired live but will be broadcast later on KSUN and made available on demand at sunprairiemediacenter.com. DVDs and USBs for the PPA ceremony will also be made available for purchase.
For more information or DVD/USB sales, call Robbins at 608-837-4193 or e-mail him at jrobbins@cityofsunprairie.com.