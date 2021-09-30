The Dane County Sheriff’s Office has recovered a puppy stolen from a Madison home earlier this week in connection with a crash investigation Sept. 29 in the Town of Burke.
Dane County Sheriff’s Public Information Officer Elise Schaffer said on Tuesday, Sept. 28, a home in the City of Madison was burglarized, with the homeowners reporting one of their most prized possessions was stolen — their chocolate lab puppy named Doyle.
At approximately 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dane County deputies responded to a single-vehicle non-injury crash on the US Highway 51 and I-90 ramp in the Town of Burke.
While investigating the crash, deputies noticed a puppy inside the car, matching the description of Doyle. The deputies coordinated with a 24/7 Veterinary clinic to scan the microchip, which confirmed it was indeed Doyle.
“He was soon reunited with his rightful owners,” Schaffer said.
The vehicle’s operator, a 15-year-old male, was arrested and cited for violation of absolute sobriety. He was later released to his mother and was not injured in the crash. He claimed to have purchased Doyle at a yard sale.