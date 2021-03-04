Sun Prairie High School Class of 1981 (2016)
The Sun Prairie High School Class of 1981 posed for this photo outside of Prairie Lanes, located at 430 Clarmar Drive, in 2016. The Class of 1981 is planning its 40th Class Reunion Aug. 20 and 21 in Columbus and Sun Prairie.

 Chris Mertes/File

The Sun Prairie High School Class of 1981 is planning its 40th reunion Aug. 20 and 21, 2021 in Columbus and Sun Prairie.

The reunion begins on Friday Aug. 20 with a golf outing at Kestrel Ridge in Columbus. The outing begins with a shotgun start at noon, with all proceeds going to the Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry.

That will be followed by the Class of 1981 gathering in the Corn Fest Beer Tent at 8 p.m.

The reunion continues on Saturday, Aug. 21 with a tour of the new Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium at Ashley Field beginning at 11 a.m.

The reunion draws to a close on Saturday night with a class reunion and dinner at Prairie Lanes, located at 430 Clarmar Drive. The dinner begins with cocktails at 6, followed by a meal at 7, and music at 9 p.m.

For more information or to RSVP, call John Holmes at 608-520-4037 or Lisa (Wolf) Peterson at 608-712-4169.

