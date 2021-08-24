Chicago-style pizza is coming to Sun Prairie with Rosati’s opening downtown at 355 E. Linnerud Drive. The national franchise chain will have dine-in, carryout and delivery with pizzas, pasta, appetizers, salads and dinners.
The Sun Prairie location, in the former Day One spot, is expected to open this month.
Fresh Mart expands food offerings
Sun Prairie’s international Fresh Mart is expanding its line of global foods to include Mexican, Latino and Asian food.
Entrepreneur Yashar Tairov opened the market off of Windsor Street behind McDonald’s in October 2019 eager to bring international foods to Sun Prairie. Tairov started the Istanbul Super Market on South Gammon Road in Madison in 2011 and saw the need to expand to the east Madison suburbs.
Piano Gal Shop on the move
The Piano Gal Shop is set for an October move from its East Main Street to a bigger location at 355 E. Linnerud Drive.
Owner Marta Hansen, who recently announced and showed off the new location on Instagram, said the space will be custom-built with music studios, a showroom and workshop.
--Complied by Associate Editor Jennifer Fetterly