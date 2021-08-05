WalletHub recently ranked the Sun Prairie Area School District 210th out of 421 school districts in Wisconsin.
WalletHub said Wisconsin has the 14th most equitable school districts in the U.S. overall, but some districts within the state are fairer than others.
To find out where school funding is distributed most equitably, WalletHub scored 421 districts in Wisconsin based on two metrics: average household income and expenditures for public elementary and secondary schools per pupil.
According to the WalletHub release, states that provide equitable funding to all school districts can help prevent poor students from having lower graduation rates, lower rates of pursuing higher education and smaller future incomes than their wealthy peers.
The difference is dramatic, according WalletHub: College graduates have $524 — $1,112 higher median weekly earnings than people with a high school diploma and no college experience, depending on the degree.
In order to rank the states with the most and least equitable school districts, WalletHub first scored 12,927 school districts throughout the U.S. based on two metrics: average household income and expenditures for public elementary and secondary schools per pupil.
For expenditures, for each 1 percent above the state’s average, WalletHub removed 1 point from a base score of 50 points for each district. For household income, for each 1 percent above the state’s average, WalletHub added 1 point to a base score of 50 points for each district.
The inverse was true for each 1 percent below the state’s average.
The final score for each district was calculated by taking the absolute difference between the score for expenditures and the score for household income.
WalletHub then ranked the districts based on the total score, with the lowest value, representing the most equitable, being ranked 1.
Sun Prairie’s score of 17.87 includes Expenditures for Public Elementary and Secondary Schools of $13,043 per pupil and average household income in the district of $78,117.
Among other area school districts, Columbus ranked 22, Lake Mills 56, Sauk Prairie 65, Waterloo 104, Mount Horeb 113, Stoughton ranked 164, Poynette 175, Marshall 177, Milton 205, Deerfield 252, Watertown 255, Lodi 263, Janesville 283, McFarland 299, Verona 306, Beaver Dam 329, DeForest 330, Milwaukee 333, Oregon 336, Beloit 341, Cambridge 384, and Waunakee 401.