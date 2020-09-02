During a 15-minute ceremony, Sacred Hearts church and school officials on Aug. 26 joined Madison Diocese Bishop Donald Hying in cutting the ribbon to officially open a three-story addition at Sacred Hearts School.
The 2,100 sq. ft. addition provides a new main “banner wall” entrance to the school, a new space for kindergarten classes, permanent art and music rooms, and a modern library/media center with a maker space for hands-on learning.
While it seemed a long time in coming, Sacred Hearts School Principal Kim Frederick said, it seemed like there were days when it was never going to happen.
“So I think we are a community that is beyond blessed today, with all of what has happened in our world and all the challenges that we’re all facing to be able to be here, to be able to be celebrating this beautiful building, to be celebrating Catholic education, to be celebrating the tradition that is Sacred Hearts is beyond a gift to all of us,” Frederick told a small group gathered outside of the school for the ribboncutting.
“I am very honored to be part of this project, to be the person who has been the leader at the school for a long time,” Frederick said. “But there are so many people who are here who are part of or got us to this moment.”
One of those people was retired Msgr. Duane Moellenberndt, who returned to Sacred Hearts to offer remarks about the milestone event.
“There’s an old proverb that says to teach is to touch lives forever. And that means that in so many ways, we stand today on hallowed ground,” Moellenberndt said. “For well over 125 years, Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Parish has touched the lives of thousands of young people who have grown in the faith as well as grown academically through the wonderful ministry of this parish community.”
Moellenberndt said the school stands on the shoulders of those who have gone before us.
“We owe a great debt of gratitude to those from our parish and this community who have done so much to lay a solid foundation for our school,” the retired monsignor said.
Moellenberndt said he looks forward to the future with confidence and enthusiasm because new addition means students’ lives will be touched for decades to come.
“As our Catholic faith has passed on to the next generations of young people, our beautiful faith and all that is taught in this school will ensure that future leaders for our church and for the community and beyond will be well prepared for the challenges ahead,” Moellenberndt said.
The retired monsignor thanked everyone associated with the support of the project, including faculty, staff, current Sacred Hearts Pastor Fr. Tom Kelley, and Hying, who was on hand to cut the ribbon and bless the addition.
Recalling the addition was the first project he approved as bishop a year ago, Hying thought maybe all the projects would be similar to the Sacred Hearts addition.
Hying said that’s not been the case. “But that’s all right,” he added.
“Every project like this is the unification of a vision, a need and resources,” Hying said. “And the vision is certainly the formation of our beautiful young people as disciples of the Lord Jesus. And that’s what this parish and school are all about as indeed every Catholic parish and school are about.”
Hying thanked Moellenberndt for his stewardship of the project, and Kelley for his continuing work to move it forward into the future.
Kelley, a former Sacred Hearts deacon, showed his appreciation to Frederick and Moellenberndt as well as Hying for entrusting him with the project.
“I’d like to thank all of you. There’s just too many to thank, and you’ve already been thanked enough tonight, but I just want to say I’m very happy to be here as your pastor to take the vision even further on down the road,” Kelley said, “and be able to be part of all this — this great tradition.”
The project was funded by the So That Future Generations Will Know capital campaign. Led by more than 20 volunteer school and parish families, the campaign raised more than 70% of its $5 million goal in private contributions from roughly 150 parish and school families, area businesses, and foundations.
Additional funds were scheduled to be raised to fully finance the project before the end of construction.
The project was led by general contractor Findorff; PRA, architect; and McDonald Schaefer, capital campaign consulting.
Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary School has been a part of the Sun Prairie community since 1892. The school admits students of any race, color, national and ethnic origin to all the rights, privileges, programs and activities generally accorded or made available to students at the school.
Learn more about Sacred Hearts School online at http://www.sacredhearts.k12.wi.us/
