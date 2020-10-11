A night of proclamations and awards Oct. 6 was topped off by a new dictionary definition at the conclusion of the Sun Prairie City Council meeting.
Mayor Paul Esser began by bestowing a previously awarded proclamation to the Sun Prairie Civic Theatre in honor of its 50th anniversary, and by declaring Oct. 9 as Sun Prairie Civic Theatre Day in Sun Prairie.
According to the proclamation, Sun Prairie Civic Theatre has produced more than 200 shows since 1970; and October 9, 2020 marks the 50th anniversary of Sun Prairie Civic Theatre’s first opening night — thus the reason for marking the special day.
As previously noted in the Sun Prairie Star, Sun Prairie was one of six Wisconsin cities to proclaim White Cane Safety Day on Oct. 15.
The proclamation notes blindness and severe visual impairment affect approximately 100,000 Wisconsin residents and the majority of affected people use travel aids, such as a white cane or a service animal to get around public streets and sidewalks and places of public accommodation. The travel aids — especially the white can — are universally recognized as symbols representing vision loss, and Wisconsin’s White Cane Law requires that motorists come to a full stop before approaching closer than 10 feet to a pedestrian who is using a white cane or service animal.
“Careful driving and fully stopping when pedestrians are in the crosswalk is beneficial to all residents, including children, elders and people with disabilities,” Esser read in the proclamation.
October 15 is federally recognized as White Cane Safety Day which is used to promote the right-of-way of pedestrians who use white canes and guide dogs. This month, Wisconsin cities — including Sun Prairie — are proclaiming White Cane Safety Day. The others are Eau Claire, Janesville, Madison, Oshkosh, and Stevens Point.
The day also increases awareness of the White Cane Law, which exists in some form in every state in the country. Drivers who violate The White Cane Law may be fined between $25 and $200 for the first offense and may be required to pay between $50 and $500 for the 2nd or subsequent conviction within a year.
In a survey conducted by the Wisconsin Council of the Blind & Visually Impaired earlier this year, nearly half of respondents said people in their communities were somewhat unaware or completely unaware of the White Cane Law.
Increasing awareness of the law may reduce the number of pedestrian fatalities in Wisconsin. In 2019, 27 pedestrians died when struck by a motor vehicle. There have been 24 pedestrian fatalities so far in 2020, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
Jim Denham, who said he is sight impaired, appeared during the Zoom meeting to thank the council because he said the White Cane Safety Law is important to him.
Reininger, Ashley Awards presented
Acting on recommendations from nominees including a member of the Reininger Family and a representative from the Sun Prairie Star, the council approved presenting three James J. Reininger Lifetime Achievement Awards this year — one each to Clyde Howell, Kevin Konopacki and Steve Sveum.
Actively involved with the Lions Club since he joined the club in 2000, Howell received the prestigious Knight of Sight Fellowship Award in 2015 and was awarded District Lion of the Year in 2018. He was one of the Lions who stepped up to take over the meeting raffle after his sponsor and good friend Lion Mike McCutcheon’s untimely passing. In addition to his important work in continuing the raffle, Howell rings bells for the Salvation Army at area stores, and regularly volunteers and participates in several events and fundraisers from Highway Clean Up projects, to Diabetes Awareness events, National Night Out, and the “Barstool Open” fundraiser. “Clyde exemplifies the mission of the Lions Club to serve by reaching, touching and improving lives,” a representative from the Sun Prairie Lions Club wrote to the City of Sun Prairie to sum up Howell’s service.
Howell thanked those who nominated him and that he was pleased to receive the award.
Prior to joining the Sun Prairie Police Department, Konopacki served six years with the Wisconsin National Guard, including six months in Saudi Arabia and Kuwait in support of Operation Desert Storm. He worked for the Wisconsin Department of Transportation from 1992-2004 and was hired June 1, 2004 as a SPPD Police Officer. He was promoted to Shift Sergeant in 2008, Lieutenant in 2012 and appointed Support Services Lieutenant in 2017. In addition to establishing the department’s Police Chaplain Program and facilitating the Citizen Police Academy Program for many years, Konopacki has been invaluable in serving as the department’s Public Information Officer.
Konopacki told the viewing audience that he continues to be moved by the events surrounding the July 10, 2018 natural gas explosion in downtown Sun Prairie that leveled seven buildings and claimed the life of Sun Prairie Fire Capt. Cory Barr.
“What I saw was the unbelievable response from this community,” Konopacki said, gratefully accepting the honor.
Sveum retired earlier this year after 35 years in the Sun Prairie Area School District (SPASD). He is one of only three people to have directed the Sun Prairie High School Wind Ensemble since 1967. He led Sun Prairie High School’s Jazz Ensemble to the “Essentially Ellington” competition in New York City 13 times. He was also elected to the SPHS Wall of Success.
During his tenure, Sveum received various community honors and awards, including Music Teacher of the Year from the Madison Area Music Awards and the Colonial Club’s Community Partner Award. He also won the 2014 Jazz Education Achievement Award by Downbeat magazine and was recently awarded the 2020 Wisconsin Award for Excellence in Teaching Music award.
“My students know I ramble on a little bit so I wrote it out to be precise,” Sveum said, adding that he was honored to be thought of with Howell and Konopacki for the award.
Sveum said he was thrilled to be able to be mentored by two of his former band leaders, Bernie Powers and John Komoroske, as he taught music at SPHS and eventually took over as band director.
Bill Baker, Amy Skicki and the Sun Prairie YMCA were named recipients of the Charles D. Ashley Award, named for the former city resident who wanted to honor those who did the most good for the City of Sun Prairie during the past year.
Well known throughout the community as a volunteer at Sunshine Supper, Baker serves on the board of the Sunshine Supper Committee and is actively involved in the Lions Club of Sun Prairie, participating in fundraising projects including Taste of Sun Prairie and the Lions Golf Tournament.
Baker is an avid volunteer at the Sun Prairie Media Center, producing and hosting two radio shows. Baker frequently provides live coverage at community events and sporting events for the Sun Prairie High School football and softball games. He is also a board member of the Friends of the Sun Prairie Media Center.
“I do need to correct some news that came out recently,” Baker said, adding that Money Magazine got it wrong when it ranked Sun Prairie #40 on its Best Places to Live in the USA — that it should have been ranked #1.
Baker thanked everyone for their support in receiving the award and said he was honored to be nominated with Skicki and the YMCA. “I’m humbled by this,” he said.
In March of this year, Skicki became the Executive Director of the Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce. Her background includes serving as facilities manager and assistant general manager at the Prairie Athletic Club and freelance work as a Designer.
Skicki also has been actively involved in the community, serving as a board member for Shelter from the Storm Ministries and Tellurian UCAN, and on the planning committee for the Leadership Sun Prairie program. She is also a member of the Sun Prairie Sustainability Task Force and recently joined the Sun Prairie Rotary Club.
Most notably, under her leadership, volunteers stepped forward to conduct the Drive-Through Corn Fest, a one-day event that raised more than $6,700 for each community organization volunteering to assist with filling orders and managing traffic at Angell Park.
“Sun Prairie is the community in which I have lived the longest,” Skicki said, adding that the community has really grown on her and that she is committed to seeing small businesses through the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It certainly is a huge honor,” said Mark Westover from the Northeast YMCA about receiving the Ashley Award.
The Y launched a 24/7 emergency care childcare program for children of essential medical professionals and first responders when COVID-19 hit. In addition to this service, the YMCA also launched a meal program for children under 18 and for seniors.
The YMCA partnered with Community Schools, the Boys & Girls Club and the Neighborhood Navigators to set up Grab & Go and Drive-Thru meal sites throughout the city. The program provides meals to families and children, ensuring they have access to nutritious food.
