City and Hy-Vee officials are mum about a Sun Prairie developer’s mention that Hy-Vee will be the new tenant of the large format retail space in the Pumpkin Patch development planned for South Thompson Road on the city’s far west side.
Michigan-based developer Jeff Hundley of Colburn Hundley Inc. said during the Tuesday, Nov. 10 Sun Prairie Plan Commission meeting during a discussion about the proposed apartment development in the Pumpkin Patch development that Hy-Vee is the new user, instead of previously announced tenant Meijer.
“We certainly have an interest in this site, but we don’t have anything additional to add at this time as nothing has been finalized,” Hy-Vee Vice President of Communications Tina Pothoff said in an email last week.
Hy-Vee, Inc. is an employee-owned corporation operating more than 275 retail stores across eight Midwestern states with sales of $10 billion annually and more than 85,000 employees.
The company had previously proposed constructing a Health Market location near the new Summit Credit Union on Grand Avenue. Although plans for the store received final city approval, no construction has occurred on that site to date. Sources familiar with the development have indicated Hundley would be responsible for finding a new tenant for that site if Hy-Vee reaches a deal to be the new tenant for the large format retail, as well as gas station and convenience store, spaces in Pumpkin Patch.
The City of Sun Prairie, when asked for an official comment, deferred to Hundley, who did not clarify his remarks by press time on Monday.
“At this time, we would defer to Mr. Hundley on the status of his efforts to secure an anchor tenant for his project,” City Economic Development Director Neil Stechschulte commented by email last week. “Staff would be happy to comment further once a formal announcement is made by either the developer or the end user.”
Speculation about the new large format retailer began last month, when the City of Sun Prairie announced it had closed on the $5.89 million sale of land for the project with Sun Prairie Partners LLC.
The announcement made no mention of Meijer, the large format retailer initially announced as the anchor tenant in the Sun Prairie Partners development, which is located along Thompson Road south of West Main Street, easily visible from Highway 151.
“Right now, we are focusing on getting our anchor approved,” Hundley replied by email in October when asked about potential tenants. “Once that’s done, we’ll pursue other users. I can tell you we’ve had a tremendous amount of interest and have many opportunities to explore.”
Hundley previously said 10-12 retail spaces and a medium box site could be available as part of Pumpkin Patch.
The Sun Prairie Plan Commission on Nov. 10 approved an amendment allowing a workforce apartment complex to be considered as part of the development.
Road and landscaping construction is also under way on the site, with the demolition of the Thompson-Schneider home on the property expected this week.
Interested parties seeking more information about available sites, leasing and parcel sale opportunities, or potential tenants can contact Hundley by phone at 616-742-5200 or via email at jeff@colburnhundley.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.