Incumbent Sun Prairie School Board member Dave Hoekstra announced last week that he will not be seeking another term on the board in 2022.
“It is with mixed feelings that I announce that I will not be running for reelection to the Sun Prairie Area School Board in April 2022,” Hoekstra said in his statement.
“I am at a point in my life that I can’t commit to put the necessary time and effort, that I believe is necessary for another three-year term,” Hoekstra added.
“I am proud of the accomplishments at the board and district level during my seven years on the board,” Hoekstra added. “I believe I provided a unique perspective at the board table, was a champion of our board governance system and kept students at the center of all decisions.”
Hoekstra said he enjoyed getting to know and work with his fellow board members, administrators, and staff.
“Although we didn’t always agree as a board, I appreciated the respectful dialog and professionalism,” Hoekstra said. “I will continue to stay involved with the SPASD and ensure that diverse viewpoints and perspectives are shared with the board and administration.”
Hoekstra, who currently serves as board treasurer, was most famously known during his tenure for departing with his fellow board members on resolutions related to the Second Amendment. He opposed two board resolutions relating to guns and cast the lone “no” vote on both resolutions.
More about local elections
In addition to Hoekstra, Sun Prairie School Board President Steve Schroeder — who has announced his intent to seek reelection — and Caren Diedrich are up for reelection to the board’s at-large seats this year.
Sun Prairie City Council seats up for election this year include District 1, Steve Stocker; District 2, Theresa Stevens; District 3, Maureen Crombie; District 4, Mary Polenske. Polenske has already filed papers and announced that she will not be seeking reelection in 2022, although a redistricting effort placed her in District 2.
Residents interested in running for Sun Prairie area public offices in the spring election were able to begin circulating nomination papers on Wednesday, Dec. 1.
Nomination papers can be obtained from the local municipal clerk, the school district office for school board seats, or on the Wisconsin Elections Commission website.
All candidates will need to complete a campaign registration statement, declaration of candidacy, and nomination papers for nonpartisan office. Those who sign the nomination papers must live in the candidate’s district; they do not need to be registered voters but must be eligible to vote.
Signers must give their complete address (house number, street and municipality — no post office boxes), and must list the municipality of residence.
For a signature to be valid, state law requires the signer to legibly print his or her name in a space provided next to his or her signature, which must be dated including the year.
The candidate does not need to circulate the nomination papers and individuals circulating the nomination papers do not need to live in the district or municipality.
Circulators are only required to be U.S. citizens, age 18 or older on the date of circulation, and not otherwise disqualified as an elector by the provisions in State Statute 6.03.
All forms need to be turned in to the appropriate municipal clerk by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 4.
Incumbents who choose not to run for re-election must submit a declaration of non-candidacy to the appropriate municipality no later than 5 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 27. If any other incumbent files non-candidacy paperwork after that date an extension for candidacy paperwork will be granted.
The general election will be Tuesday, April 5. If a primary election is necessary, it will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 15.
The new term for school board members begins on Monday, April 18, 2022; the new term for alders begins on Tuesday, April 19.