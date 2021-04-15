Lolly Saidy

Note: This is the fourth in a series of informational profiles about Sun Prairie Public Library pages.

Lolly Saidy, Page I (15 hours/week)

How long you have worked at the library — 6 months

Favorite aspect of your job -- My favorite aspect of the job is seeing the happy patrons when they come and pick up any books or movies.

What you are most looking forward to when we get back to normal -- I’m looking forward to seeing people pick the books and seeing how happy they are.

Favorite book: “The Hate U Give” by Angie Thomas

