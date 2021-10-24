The Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce is spearheading a dedicated Job Fair on Wednesday, Nov. 3 from 1–6 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1220 S. Grand Ave.
The chamber has partnered with a series of local, regional, and statewide resources which are working to place 3,000 employees as of Oct. 29. The goal is to get those seeking employment aware of your employment opportunities and motivated to attend.
Resumé reviews, interviewing skill training and the introduction to substitute teaching sessions will be held during the Job Fair which is being co-sponsored by the City of Sun Prairie.
The event will be in the Hilton Garden Inn ballroom and breakout rooms. The ballroom will have booth spaces available on a first reserved basis.
Booths include an 8-foot table, 2 chairs and refreshments. The $300 booth fee are solely to cover event costs and as much promotion as possible including traditional media and digital media platforms.
Companies may register online at www.sunprairiechamber.com/events. Non-chamber members should call 608-837-4547 to be added to a waiting list. Breakout rooms will host complimentary resumé reviews, interview skill training and an introduction to substitute teaching.
“We’ve listened to our business community as they’ve shared their need to recruit additional employees. From start-ups to company expansions, they all want to hire the best talent possible.” said Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Christina Williams.
“By bringing resources together, we should have great results,” Williams added.
The chamber will survey positions available: full-time, part-time, remote and/or seasonal positions as well as skills and certifications required.
If you have special programs for disadvantaged populations, ceterans, etc., it will be helpful to share this during the registration.
Information is gathered so the Wisconsin Job Service partnership can guide job seekers to the best employment matches.
The chamber and the city are promoting advance registration to job seekers so resumes may be professional reviewed.
Also provided is a “Job Seekers Prep Area” for resumé reviews, interviewing skills and overall preparations for meeting with potential employers. No fee for job seekers to attend.
The Job Fair is in collaboration with City of Sun Prairie, Milwaukee Tool/Imperial Blades;
The Sun Prairie Area School District, the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development, Wisconsin Job Service;
The Dane County Job Center and the Madison Media Partners.
The Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce is coordinating this event.
Additional information will be posted on www.sunprairiechamber.com/events.
All COVID-19 precautions as set forth by the Dane County Health Department will be followed including wearing of masks, hand sanitizers will be available and booths will be socially distanced.
The Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce is located at 109 E. Main St., Sun Prairie; for more information, visit www.sunprairiechamber.com, call 608-837-4547 or email info@sunprairiechamber.com.