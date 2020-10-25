Give your kids the opportunity to learn the fundamentals of improv comedy via a live online class through the City of Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation and Forestry (SPPRF) Department beginning Nov. 3 in partnership with the Monkey Business Institute of Madison.
Highly trained Monkey Business Institute instructors will guide students through interactive improv games and engaging exercises in a fun and supportive environment.
Use your imagination and learn how to create together! Learn collaborative skills to say “Yes, and…” to other’s ideas.
Class participants will use the skills learned to play improvisational games giving kids more self-confidence, focus, listening skills and empathy. Improv doesn’t work if people’s ideas don’t build on each other! No prior experience needed.
The Virtual Improv Class will be offered Tuesdays and Thursdays, Nov. 3-19 from 4:30-5:30 p.m.
To register online, visit http://www.rec.cityofsunprairie.com. If the online registration deadline has passed, call the SPPRF Department at 608-837-3449 or email at rec@cityofsunprairie.com .
