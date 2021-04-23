District 1 Alder Steve Stocker will be the new Sun Prairie City Council president and District 3 Alder Maureen Crombie will take on the role of vice-president.

Crombie will also be the city council representative on the Sun Prairie Plan Commission.

District 4 Alder Mary Polenske will serve as the liaison on the Fire Advisory Committee. District 3 Alder Mike Jacobs will be the city council representative on the Sun Prairie Utilities Commission.

The new council official positions are voted on by alders and announced each year after the council’s reorganizational meeting, which is generally the second council meeting in April.

