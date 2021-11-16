Spirit of Giving, a program of Sunshine Place, is returning for its 10th year to help Sun Prairie families this holiday season.
This volunteer-operated program matches families in need of help with gifts and food with community members who want to help.
Spirit of Giving relies on the generosity of the community to help make sure every child in need receives a holiday gift. The program anticipates serving 550 families with 1,500 children this year.
Outreach encouraging families in need to register for the program took place in early November through the school district and partner social service agencies.
The application process for families to register closes on Nov. 15, and food and gift distribution will take place in early December. Registered families will receive gifts for their children and a box of food for a holiday meal.
Individuals or groups who want to sponsor a family can sign up by visiting https://sunshineplace.org/services/child-outreach/spirit-of-giving/.
The sponsor sign-up database shows specific wishes of registered children. Each child’s gift wish list is approximately $50. Through the database, community members can choose an anonymous family to sponsor by neighborhood school, children’s age or gender, or by the number of children in the family.
Sponsor-purchased, unwrapped gifts are due on Wednesday, Dec. 8 at the Sunshine Plaza Building at 1632 W. Main St., so volunteers can organize them for distribution. Families who pre-registered for the program will pick up their gifts and a food box on Saturday, Dec. 11.
Spirit of Giving also partners with several local churches who sponsor families. And they are grateful for the numerous businesses and organizations that provide support each year to help make the holidays merry and bright for those in need.
In addition to sponsoring families, community members can help by making a donation toward food boxes and program expenses by visiting https://sunshineplace.org/services/child-outreach/spirit-of-giving/ or by mailing checks to Sunshine Place, with Spirit of Giving noted in the memo line, at P.O. Box 307, Sun Prairie, WI 53590.