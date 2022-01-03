The Martin Luther King, Jr. Coalition of Madison & Dane County recently announced the 37th Annual City-County observance of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday will feature Ilyasah Shabazz as the keynote speaker.
Shabazz is the daughter of Malcolm X and Betty Shabazz. She is an award-winning author, educator and producer that has authored five historical novels and has served as project advisor for the PBS award-winning Prince Among Slaves documentary.
She also serves as co-chairperson of the Malcolm X & Dr. Betty Shabazz Memorial and Educational Center.
This year’s observance will also feature WISC-TV 3 News Reporter Tahleel Mohieldin as the master of ceremonies.
The City-County Observance will take place on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022 from 6-7:15 p.m. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event will be held virtually. The observance will also feature presentation of the Madison-Dane County Martin Luther King, Jr. Humanitarian Award by Dane County Executive Joe Parisi and Mayor of Madison Satya Rhodes-Conway.
Noted musicians Leotha and Tamera Stanley will lead the MLK Community Choir.
More information and instructions to access the observance will be posted at http://mlkingcoalition.org.
MLK Community Dinner, more events
The dinner --which normally kicks-off the King Holiday weekend — has been canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In its place, the King Coalition is working on a collaboration to distribute free community meals to those in need.
More details will be announced soon and posted at http://mlkingcoalition.org.
MLK Ecumenical Service -- An ecumenical worship service will be held virtually at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 16.
Hosted by the King Coalition in partnership with a diverse group of faith community leaders, the MLK Ecumenical Service joins people together from diverse religious traditions, socioeconomic statuses, ethnicities and political beliefs in the spirit of brotherhood/ sisterhood to honor Dr. King’s dream of social justice and equality.
It also seeks to develop the “beloved community” through spiritual inclusivity and recognition of our shared humanity. The King Coalition extends a special thanks to First Unitarian Society for producing and also participating in the services. A link to view the online broadcast will be posted at http://mlkingcoalition.org.
MLK Youth Call to Service
The King Coalition, in partnership with the City of Madison, Dane County, MSCR, Madison Out of School Time (MOST), Madison Public Library, United Way of Dane County, and the Urban League invite middle and high school youth to attend.
Due to ongoing public health concerns, this year’s event will be offered in two parts with virtual programming during the morning (10 a.m.-noon) and limited capacity in-person programming in the afternoon (12:30-4:30 p.m.) on Monday, Jan. 17.
Interested students must register for the event as a part of a group with at least one adult leader. No individual registrations will be accepted.
There is no limit to the number of participants for the virtual morning sessions, but registration for the afternoon sessions will be capped at 80 total participants.
In-person groups are also limited to no more than five students per group. For more information, please contact Andrew Schilcher at aschilcher@ulgm.org.
Other community activities
In addition to King Coalition hosted events, other activities commemorating the King Holiday include:
Friday, Jan. 14 – Temple Beth El Shabbat Honoring the Legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.: Temple Beth El will be hosting a special Shabbat worship incorporating readings and prayers that reflect the legacy of Rev. King.
The service is open to all and can be viewed at http://www.tinyurl.com/TBEYTLivestream.
Saturday, Jan. 15 – Women in Focus 36th Annual Scholarship Dream Ball: Sponsored by Women In Focus, the ball raises money to provide college scholarships.
Visit https://womeninfocusmadison.org for more info.
Sunday, Jan. 16 - Urban League Outstanding Young Person Recognition: Due to public health concerns, the Urban League Outstanding Young Person Recognition Breakfast will be replaced with a pop-up style event open only to awardees.
Nearly 250 Outstanding Middle and High School youth who were nominated by their schools for outstanding academic performance and service to their schools and community will be recognized.
Additionally, the Betty Franklin-Hammonds and George Anglin Memorial Scholarships will be presented.
The MLK College Readiness Summit that is normally held the Saturday of the MLK holiday weekend has been canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The King Coalition was established in the fall of 1985 as a community group to plan the official City of Madison and Dane County observances of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday.
The coalition brings people from all walks of life together in the spirit of true brotherhood and sisterhood to commemorate the life and accomplishments of this renowned leader of the civil rights movement.
King Coalition events encourage the people of Dane County to reaffirm their commitment to building a just community out of our racial, religious and economic diversity.