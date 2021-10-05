Recently, Associated General Contractors of Wisconsin and The Daily Reporter recognized five buildings Findorff constructed — including the Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium at Ashley Field.
The Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium at Ashley Field won AGC of Wisconsin’s Excellence in Partnering Award and The Daily Reporter’s Top Projects Award. Findorff announced the awards in a press release on Tuesday, Oct. 5.
“We are extremely proud of the Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium at Ashley Field,” remarked Sun Prairie School Board President Steve Schroeder when learning of the award.
“We believe it is one of the crown jewels of the Sun Prairie community that will be around for generations to come,” Schroeder added. “We are grateful to Findorff, Bray Architects, faculty, staff, and community members for their invaluable input, and to the taxpayers of this school district for their support and trust for this incredible stadium.”
The new multi-purpose stadium serves two Sun Prairie community high schools — Sun Prairie East at 888 Grove St. and Sun Prairie West which will open in Fall 2022.
The facility has seating for more than 4,000 spectators to host competitive football, soccer, lacrosse, the Sound of Sun Prairie (high school marching band), and other co-curricular activities. Designed and built with the spectator and user experience in mind, the facility includes a mid-level plaza that’s fully accessible, increased parking, new locker rooms, and an artificial turf field.