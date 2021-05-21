A marketing firm that runs Taste of Madison and Brat Fest has been hired for this year’s Sun Prairie Sweet Corn Fest.
Midwest Family Broadcasting is expected to bring in a higher level of entertainment and marketing, along with new ideas, organizers say.
“This will elevate the festival, Midwest Family Broadcasting is a professional marketing company with a lot more resources,” said Amy Skicki, Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce Executive Director.
Chamber officials didn’t reveal the costs with the contract not finalized.
It’s the first year back to an in-person corn fest after the COVID-19 pandemic restricted the 2020 festival to a drive-thru.
This year’s Aug. 19-22 event expects to bring in more visitors than ever as people celebrate summer with little or no pandemic public health restrictions.
“The Sun Prairie Sweet Corn Festival event is a brand in itself, attracting visitors from around the state and across the country,” Skicki said.
“I have people calling me from far away as California asking me when Corn Fest is so they can plan their vacation around it,” said Skicki.
Even with big-name management on board, Skicki said the popular hometown event will stay true to its roots with oversight by the Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and a committee of community members.
Having a company with larger event experience, will help solve the No. 1 complaint that patrons who want to drink are restricted to the beer tent.
Skicki, who is departing as executive director for the chamber later this month, said this year’s Sun Prairie Sweet Corn Fest is expected to have less restrictive policies that will allow festival-goers to purchase beer and walk around the Corn Fest grounds at Angell Park to enjoy entertainment, similar to the policy at Taste of Madison where patrons get an ID wristband.
Midwest Family Broadcasting’s know-how of organizing hundreds of event volunteers will also help out the Sun Prairie Sweet Corn Fest.
“I have volunteered at the Brat Fest and that was really well-handled,” Skicki said.
“That would be a great model for us.”
Volunteers will spend more time helping out at the festival rather than event planning with MFB management on board.
The Sun Prairie Sweet Corn Fest is the main fundraiser for local non-profits, including The Sun Prairie Lions Club, American Legion Post 333, Knights of Columbus, Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 9362 and the Sun Prairie Exchange Club.
Skicki says the Corn Fest is the largest opportunity Sun Prairie has to promote itself and bring in visitors and tourists to support local businesses and non-profit organizations.
“The Corn Fest is a chance to showcase all there is to offer,” Skicki said.
“And the more success we have,” Skicki added, “the more we can give back to the Sun Prairie community.”
