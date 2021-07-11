City of Sun Prairie alders on July 6 didn’t shut the door entirely on a task force’s recommendation to double the city alderperson districts — but they’ll wait until proposed maps will be drawn up to consider it again.
Eight aldermanic districts with one alder each — a contrast to the current system of two alders in four districts — was the recommendation. That would put around 4,500 residents in each district.
District 3 Alder Mike Jacobs was the most vocal opponent of the recommendation, saying he hadn’t heard complaints on current configurations and that the city council shouldn’t invent problems that don’t exist.
“I am going to oppose this,” Jacobs said. “Unless people come forward and say they want us to change this.”
In a city survey on the issue, 44 percent said having alderperson districts with fewer residents would allow their alderperson to better represent them. Twenty-seven percent said smaller alderperson districts wouldn’t have an impact and 29 percent responded that they didn’t know.
Jacobs favored the two alderperson districts saying that he usually teams up with his fellow District 3 Alder Maureen Crombie to reach out to residents on important issues and solve problems.
District 1 Alder and Council President Steve Stocker also found fault in the recommendation, saying that if a city alder was absent for a meeting, the district would go unrepresented.
District 2 Alder Theresa Stevens favored cutting the alderperson districts in half so it would be manageable to get to know residents.
“It is hard to reach out to 9,000 people not only in an election, but when you are serving,” Stevens said. “There are a lot of pros to it in creating eight districts.”
Smaller-size districts could make it easier for city alders to know what is happening in their district, the task force committee found. They also suggested that it would be easier and less costly for candidates to campaign in smaller-sized districts.
On the flip side of the coin, some alders thought it could deter candidates by putting full responsibility on one alder to represent the district. Stocker said that could “narrow the net” of potential city alder candidates.
Former District 2 alder and aldermanic task force chair Bill Connors rallied for the alderperson district changes in January 2020 when he was on the city council. He called the current district structure, dating back to the 1950s, antiquated and advocated for increasing the number of districts.
A task force committee was formed in January 2020 to review the issue.
The task force considered 10 city alders representing five alderperson districts and six alders representing six alderperson districts plus two at-large alder seats, but found none of those were better than the current composition.
Compared with 12 similarly-sized cities in Wisconsin, Sun Prairie had more residents per district except for the City of Beloit which has one district.
The Committee of the Whole on Tuesday night didn’t act on the task force’s recommendation but instead passed a motion that would have the city clerk draw up proposed maps for eight districts to be considered at a future meeting.
Stocker called it a “compromise” that doesn’t close the door on the issue.