On Saturday, April 25, Prairie Athletic Club hosted a “Virtual Fitness Fundraiser” which allowed the public to access a morning filled schedule of workout classes. The community was able to access classes through Zoom links provided on Prairie Athletic Club’s social media and website.
CrossFit started off the fundraiser at 7 a.m. with instructor Greta Welsch, which was followed by Cycle Ops with Chris Thompson at 8 a.m. Participants were then invited to include their little ones for Story Time/Yoga with Erin Sadler & Michelle Jones at 9 a.m. The 10 a.m. hour brought Core & More with Kat Hawkins, followed by MX4 at Home with Tanya Ward at 11 a.m.
The fundraiser wrapped up at 11:45 a.m. featuring Yoga Flow with Megan Reed.
Classes for the fundraiser were offered as free but encouraged participants to donate to the cause.
The Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry is one of the largest, most active in Dane County. It operates as a non-profit via the Sun Prairie tradition of "neighbors helping neighbors," with hundreds of volunteers helping more than 550 families each month.
“When Brad Drake, PAC member and SP Food Pantry volunteer, brought to our attention that the Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry needed funding, we wanted to help!” Chris Thompson, an owner at PAC, said. “We set a fundraising goal of $4,000 in hopes participants would donate for the offered virtual online classes. Together, we more than doubled our goal, with an end total of $8,500! We would like to thank all those who partnered with us in raising the funds.”
