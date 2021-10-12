Roundy’s Supermarkets, Inc. recently announced the grand re-opening of three Metro Market locations Friday, Oct. 8 in Sun Prairie, Shorewood Hills and Monona.
The four Madison-area Metro Market locations, which also includes Cottage Grove Road, provide expanded product offerings and departments, providing one-stop shopping to customers.
In addition to a refresh of each store, updates include:
Sun Prairie, located at 2538 Ironwood Drive -- Expanded Floral, Produce, Meat and Deli Departments, as well as added offerings including, Pop Stop Popcorn, SnowFox Sushi, Fresh-made Guacamole, Ready Made Sandwiches, Vero Gelato, Vero Coffee, and Murray’s Artisanal Cheeses.
Shorewood Hills, 3650 University Ave. -- Expanded Bakery, Meat, Seafood and Deli Departments and added offerings including Chicago Pizza, SnowFox Sushi, Ready Made Sandwiches, and expanded selection of Murray’s Artisanal Cheeses.
Monona, 6540 Monona Drive -- Expanded Bakery, Floral, Produce, Dairy, Meat and Deli Departments and added offerings including SnowFox Sushi, Ready Made Sandwiches, and Murray’s Artisanal Cheeses.
Roundy’s Madison-area stores support the community through grants to local organizations
including:
• Jewish Family Services Housing, Inc.;
• JustDane, Madison-area Urban Ministry;
• Catholic Charities of Madison;
• The River Food Pantry; and
• Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin
Pick ‘n Save/Metro Market are Wisconsin grocery banners of Roundy’s Supermarkets, Inc. Roundy’s is a wholly owned subsidiary of The Kroger Co. operating 106 stores throughout the state of Wisconsin under the Pick ‘n Save and Metro Market banners.