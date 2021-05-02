The Dane County Board of Supervisors and its committees have been holding virtual public meetings since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.
As vaccines become more accessible and public health conditions improve, the board would like to hear from members of the public about their experiences with virtual meetings and their input on how meetings could be conducted moving forward.
“We believe we’ve seen an increase in public participation with our virtual format for meetings. At the same time, we’ve also heard that a lack of in-person meetings has resulted in less connection with the Board and the public. This is our opportunity to hear from members of the public about how virtual meetings have worked for them,” said County Board Chair Analiese Eicher.
The board has posted questions to Polco, a community engagement platform that polls members of the public on chosen topics. Information will be collected over the next few weeks, with the survey closing on May 16.
Questions on which we are asking for public feedback include:
· As a member of the public, how has your experience been with Dane County’s virtual public meetings?
· What barrier(s) has kept you from attending virtual public meetings over the course of the past year?
· If you have attended a virtual public meeting, what could be done to improve the format?
· What is your preference for attending future public meetings?
The survey can be found at https://polco.us/sdz3cw and is also available in Spanish and Hmong.
Members of the public who would prefer to submit written comments can send them to engagedane@countyofdane.com.
The 37-member, nonpartisan Dane County Board of Supervisors represents the needs and welfare of all residents of Dane County, and sets policy for Dane County operations in the areas of human needs, infrastructure, criminal justice, the environment and county finance. The county board meets twice monthly at 7 p.m. Agendas are available at https://dane.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx
