Effective on Wednesday April 29, Sunshine Supper will add a second day of meals each week — thanks to a little help from Patrick DePula at Salvatore’s Tomato Pies, and the future donations from the public.
Julie Wiedmeyer, one of the founders of Sunshine Supper, said last week that the increased demand for meals has already placed a strain on Monday night’s usual Sunshine Supper.
“So when we served our last Sunshine Supper meal in our dining room, we served about 124 people. And as of the next week, we switched to serving the to-go meals so that people could still get that meal, although we can’t come together anymore,” Wiedmeyer said.
“I think that first night we were at like 175. Every week we’ve served a meal, our numbers have gone up. We have had backup meals . . . I can tell you on Monday we went through all of our meals. We went through 12 backup meals and we had one car that we had to give a scattering of food, like leftover green beans, a loaf of bread, a bunch of grapes — we just had to give a hodgepodge to [them], we didn’t actually have a meal. And then we had another car pull up after we were closed.”
It wasn’t officially closed, she said — they had run out of food.
“We see this need increasing and seeing a lot more families coming in,” Wiedmeyer said, adding that the Supper is planning for 275 to 300 meals during the next couple of weeks. “We have a family of 10, they’ve got eight kids. We’ve seen a lot more seniors coming. I would say our numbers of regular guests have stayed about the same, but the new people that we’re seeing are expressing to me that, ‘Hey, I lost my job. We’re struggling’ . . . that family that has the eight kids, [the mom] asked me if we accepted donations and I’m like, ‘well, we do but don’t feel obligated.’ And she handed me $8. She’s like, ‘I’m so grateful for this. This is what I can pay.’ So we’re super grateful for all that we’re able to do.
“But then I reached out to Patrick at Salvatore’s. And he and I just kind of started talking about some ideas and he was the one who said, ‘I would like to do this weekly,’ [meaning] open up another night. So with his help, we’re making this possible,” Wiedmeyer said. “He has brought down the price of some of the meals he’s going to make for us and we are helping support a local restaurant.”
Founded in 2009
Sunshine Supper is an outgrowth from Sunshine Place, the organization that started in 2001 as a vision of a small group of citizens to be a single point of access organization for the Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry and other agencies providing social services to Sun Prairie area residents. The idea behind Sunshine Supper was to share food and fellowship, regardless of income, with others in the community seeking a meal.
Although initially located in 2009 in the former Wisconsin Cheeseman location on Broadway Drive, the Supper was forced to move to various facilities when the property was sold until settling at 1632 W. Main St. in the former Galaxy Plaza Shopping Center in 2013. That’s when Sunshine Supper began serving meals in a space designed to safely serve the meals and seat roughly 200 people.
The coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic forced Supper volunteers to get creative and serve to-go meals in containers, with patrons entering the parking lot off Hart Road and exiting on to Main Street. “What we’re doing is we are purchasing containers for cooking, bagging up things like desserts. You know . . . Costco might donate cookies, we need to bag those up into two cookies per bag and Ziploc those — so [donations are needed for] Ziplocs, to-go containers, the styrofoam containers. This past week we had a salad and a separate container. Our supplies have been all related to the to-go orders: gloves, hand sanitizer, masks . . . because we’re all taking all those safety precautions, using cleaning supplies, things like that.”
Wiedmeyer is hoping a public appeal will help with donations to cover the additional expenses associated with serving meals on Wednesdays as well as the increased demand for Monday meals.
“One of the things that I’m putting together for a post right now on Facebook is that for $20, we can feed a family of four; for $100, 20 people can receive a healthy meal,” Wiedmeyer said.
“We are in need of donations to help support Sunshine Supper in their efforts. Not only do we have food costs, but supplies for packaging meals as well,” Wiedmeyer said.
Wiedmeyer said DePula will work with local farmers to craft a menu each week, then his staff at Salvatore’s and he will cook and donate the meal, which is always served by volunteers.
“Yeah that’s a pretty cool endeavor because I feel like so many people are benefiting — the farmers, Salvatore’s and their employees, and the people coming through the line to get the meal,” Wiedmeyer said. “It’s really a win, win, win.”
Checks can be made payable to Sunshine Supper and mailed to P.O Box. 307, Sun Prairie WI, 53590.
