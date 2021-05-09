A portion of North Bristol Street will have its street surface rehabilitated for $810,645 thanks to a budget amendment approved May 4 by the Sun Prairie City Council.
According to a memo from Staff Engineer Adam Gross, the city opened bids on Monday, March 15, 2021 for the 2021 N. Bristol Street Pavement Rehabilitation Project. The area of the project includes North Bristol Street/Highway N from Tower Drive north to just past the former KollegeTown Sports facility, according to Director of Public Services Adam Schleicher.
Six contractors submitted proposals, with bids ranging from $810,645.42 to $1,005,368.57.
Gross wrote that the low responsive bidder was determined to be Badgerland Excavating Corporation from Madison; the second low bid was Wolf Paving at $862,351.03 (the engineer’s estimate for the project was $974,101.55).
Gross recommended awarding the bid to Badgerland Excavating Corporation.
The award was contingent on an approved budget amendment from the council to increase the storm sewer budget from $5,000 to $49,575 and the sanitary sewer budget from $60,000 to $84,000.
Gross wrote in his memo to the council that Badgerland Excavating Corporation has performed numerous projects for the city and has done a satisfactory job. The contract award is $810,645.42 with the budget amendment.
Wetmore Park parking lot project OK’d
The construction of the Wetmore Park Splash Pad is getting expensive for the City of Sun Prairie, with the latest addition being the reconstruction of the parking lot at the park.
A memo to alders from Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation and Forestry (SPPRF) Department Director Kristin Grissom said the Wetmore Park Splash pad and playground project is well underway and will be completed and opened to the public by the end of June 2021, but the parking lot at Wetmore Park is an aging asset, which has not held up during the construction project.
“As construction continues, more wear and tear will inevitably appear, with a portion of the parking lot becoming unsalvageable,” Grissom wrote.
“Because a portion of the parking lot has become unsalvageable, it needs to be repaired prior to opening the splash pad to the public,” Grissom wrote.
The project design/construction administration consultant, contractor and city staff acknowledged and agreed that while the heavy equipment used for construction likely accelerated the issue, replacement of the parking lot would have needed to occur within the next five years regardless of the splash pad project.
Grissom wrote that city staff has worked with the city’s consultant and the contractor to determine a set of solutions to address the parking lot.
A memo from the contractor, Parisi Construction Company, Inc. outlined several options and cost estimates.
The city engineering team reviewed the options and recommended a full replacement of the lot in concrete at a cost of $91,940.
“The engineering team believes that the cost proposed is reasonable and fair based on comparisons with other city construction projects,” Grissom wrote in the memo to alders.
In order to move forward with the option, the council approved a budget amendment in the amount of $91,940. Funding will come from cost savings from 2021 city street capital projects.
Grissom recommended the Wetmore Parking Lot project be expedited as a 2021 project through a change order for the current splash pad construction contract that includes a full reconstruction of the parking lot at a cost of $91,940.
Alders agreed with the recommendation and approved the amendment unanimously.
Proclamations presented
Mayor Paul Esser presented three proclamations during the May 4 meeting: declaring May as National Historical Preservation Month; declaring John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Action Day on May 8; and declaring May 15 as National Police Week and Peace Officers Memorial Day.
Esser presented the historical preservation month proclamation to Sun Prairie Historical Museum Manager Jen Harper. “I would just like to thank the city for investing in your museum,” Harper told the council during the Zoom meeting. She urged all Sun Prairie residents to Plenty of take in the historic sites Sun Prairie has to offer, including the Crosse House and the Cannery (now home to Nitty Gritty Sun Prairie). She also said she hopes everyone visits the museum which is open Wednesdays through Saturdays from May 1 through Oct. 30.
Sun Prairie City Clerk Elena Hilby accepted the Lewis proclamation, which touts controversial House Resolution 1 as the John Lewis Voting Rights Act. HR 1 “will ensure the integrity of the election process in every state and reinstate the 1965 Voting Rights Act” by doing the following:
• Implementing “logical” voting guidelines, banning the “arbitrary” purges of voter rolls, and increasing voter turnout and participation;
• Ending “partisan and racial gerrymandering” by requiring independent re-districting commissions to make gerrymandering of Congressional districts illegal;
• Limiting “the influence of money in politics by requiring dark money Super Political Action Committees to reveal the identity” of their donors;
• Ensure security in voting by requiring paper ballots and providing financial support for needed election infrastructure;
• And, to “combat corruption by setting rigorous standards and a code of conduct for every branch of government, making tax disclosures a standard practice, and forbidding members of Congress from serving on the boards of companies they regulate.”
Sun Prairie Police Chief Mike Steffes accepted the proclamation honoring police and Peace Officers Memorial Day. The proclamation notes Congress has designated May 15 as National Peace Officers Memorial Day, and the week in which it falls as National Police Week, May 9 – 15, 2021.
The proclamation states, “it is important that all citizens know and understand the role, duties and responsibilities of their police department, and that members of our police department recognize their duty to serve and protect the people of our community.”
Steffes accepted the proclamation. “It truly is an honor for me to work every day with the men and women of the Sun Prairie Police Department,” Steffes said.
The presentation of proclamations (read them all with the online version of this article at sunprairiestar.com) was followed by presentation of the 2020 Sun Prairie Police Department officer and employee awards (see Tuesday’s issue of the Sun Prairie Star for a story about that presentation).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.