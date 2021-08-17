Madison Reading Project is inviting teachers and the Dane County community to join together to bring new, diverse books to area elementary and middle school classrooms just in time for the new school year.
With the COVID-19 pandemic stretching school district budgets, many district can't afford to purchase new books with current topics or replace worn copies of classic books.
Madison Reading Project is ready to assist with its fall Books for Educators back to school event.
“We are offering all pre-K-12th grade teachers a unique opportunity to come to our Book Center, or fill out a web form, to shop for up to 25 new books for their classroom libraries,” said Rowan Childs, Madison Reading Project executive director.
“We see first hand during our summer literacy programs that children will engage with books and be excited to read books they can relate to,” Childs said. “Educators tell us their classrooms are in need of diverse books that reflect the unique identities of students. We’re happy to offer them.”
To help build Madison Reading Project’s Book Center inventory, educators and Reading Project staff are inviting members of the public to donate new or gently used books or make cash contributions to the Books for Educators program.
“Some of our Book Center shelves are looking kind of bare at the moment, as we’ve had more than 100 teachers sign up so far,” Childs added. "We're asking book lovers all over Dane county to help us support our amazing community of educators by purchasing books off our wish list or donating to our fundraising efforts so we can buy books that teachers and kids really want.”
Persons wanting to donate books or make a cash donation may view Madison Reading Project’s Wish List and other details at: https://www.madisonreadingproject.com/bookdonationguidelines .
Teachers seeking books can find complete details at: https://www.madisonreadingproject.com/booksforeducators .