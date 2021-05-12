A 22-year old man and a 22-year woman are facing multiple drug charges after authorities seized Ecstasy and other hallucinogens with an estimated street value of $300,000 from a Columbus residence.

Alexander Obermeier and Samantha Libricz had initial appearances in Columbia County Circuit Court on Tuesday.

During a search of the Columbus home, authorities found over a pound of Ecstasy powder, four pounds of THC wax and oils and a half-pound of Psilocybin, LSD, DMT, Mescaline and other hallucinogens. Pill presses, drug ledgers, packaging material and a firearm were also found in the search.

“This was a large-scale drug operation and I want to thank the many law enforcement agencies, that worked as a team, to get these drugs out of our community,” Columbia County Sheriff Roger Brandner said in a statement Tuesday.

Obermeier and Libricz were released on Tuesday from Columbia County Jail on separate $25,000 signature bonds. Neither have a criminal record according to Wisconsin court documents.

The Columbus Police Department, Department of Homeland Security, US Postal Inspection Service, the Columbia County DA’s office and Lifestar EMS assisted in the investigation.

