The 74th Annual Sun Prairie Groundhog Day Prognostication ceremony will be held Wednesday, Feb. 2 in Downtown Sun Prairie’s Cannery Square.
The ceremony will begin at 6:50 a.m. with Jimmy making his weather prognostication during sunrise at 7:11 a.m.
“I look forward to this event every year”, said Jimmy the Groundhog. “Although the pressure is on to get it right, it’s always good to be up for an early morning announcement with the community.”
Jimmy’s prediction on whether if there will be another six weeks of winter or not will be translated into Spanish, Hmong, and sign language.
"Jimmy is a pretty big deal in the meteorological community due to his consistently high accuracy rate on annual predictions," said Jake King, Communications and Diversity Strategist.
Sun Prairie's Mike Mahnke, voice of Camp Randall stadium, Public Address Announcer for Wisconsin Badger Football & Men’s Basketball, will emcee the ceremony.
Kids can get photo ops with Jimmy the Groundhog Mascot, Henry the Lion Mascot, Sun Prairie East Kurt the Cardinaland Sun Prairie West Wolf.
The color guard will perform during the national anthem followed by declarations from City of Sun Prairie Mayor Paul Esser and a Gubernatorial Proclamation presented by State Representative Gary Hebl declaring it officially Groundhog Day in the State of Wisconsin.
The Hibernation Hustle will take place Sunday, Jan. 30 at 10 a.m. in Cannery Square.
The Henry Vilas Zoo's mascot Henry the Lion will be at the Feb. 2 Jimmy the Groundhog Day celebration.
“Henry Vilas Zoo appreciates the opportunity to be a part of the Prognostication event,” said Jess Thompson, Conservation Education Curator at Henry Vilas Zoo. “While folklore such as groundhog predictions may be far from the scientific truth, we hope everyone will take the time to notice the changing of the seasons around us and the amazing and wonderful behavior of our fellow living creatures.”
Downtown Sun Prairie businesses will have special offers during the festivities. “Visit Sun Prairie” and “Downtown Sun Prairie” Facebook pages where information will be posted. The official Prognostication video will also be shared on those pages.