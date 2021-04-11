Even though it appears sub-zero temperatures have disappeared for the spring, the Token Creek Lions want you to get chili on Saturday, April 17 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m..
That’s when the club is planning to sell takeout orders of chili for $5 each at the Colonial Club, located at 301 Blankenheim Lane, according to co-chair and Token Creek Lion Faith Thomas.
For $5 each, patrons can receive a 12-ounce container of chili with grated cheese and crackers.
Advanced orders are encouraged by calling Thomas at 608-772-2024.
Chili pick-up will take place in the parking lot at the Colonial Club, located off Chase Boulevard.
Thomas thanked the Colonial Club for allowing the Token Creek Lions to use its commercial kitchen to prepare the chili. “They’re the only ones who would let us,” Thomas added.
Token Creek Lions have traditionally done a chili sale in February, closer to National Chili Day, as a fundraiser for the club, but had to cancel it last year due to COVID-19.
All of the proceeds from the Curbside Chili Sale are used to support charitable community causes.
“Well, we support the Sunshine Supper, Leader dogs. And this year we’ve been very limited as to what we can do because we don’t have any events, but it’s still the leader dogs, the cornea transports and scholarships — we do two scholarships, one to DeForest and one to Sun Prairie.
Other causes include the annual Token Creek Festival, Highway Clean-Up, Deforest Area Needs Network, Sunshine Place, Wisconsin Lions Camp Rosholt, and Hope House in Middleton.
Besides the Token Creek Festival held on July 4 and cleaning Highway 19, the Token Creek Lions landscape the Deforest Library and host a Red Cross Blood drive.
The Token Creek Lions Club is part of Lions Clubs International, the world’s largest service organization with 1.4 million members in 46,000 clubs in more than 200 countries and geographical areas around the world. Learn more at https://www.tokencreeklions.org/.
