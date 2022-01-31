The Sun Prairie Plan Commission on Tuesday, Feb. 8 is scheduled to conduct a public hearing on a request by CR DEVCO, LLC for approval of a mixed residential development with 172 single story attached dwellings and 12 single-family residential lots near the intersection of North Bird Street and Egre Road.
The 41.52 acres where the development is proposed is located at the southeast corner of North Bird Street and Egre Road. A petition for direct annexation of this parcel from the Town of Bristol is also under consideration.
Other items on the Feb. 8 Sun Prairie Plan Commission agenda include:
Zoning Ordinance amendment -- The commission is scheduled to convene a public hearing on a request by the city for approval of an amendment to the Official Zoning Ordinance.
The city is asking to amend Chapter 17.16, Land Use Regulations, pertaining to the required review process for group day care facilities, outdoor storage or wholesaling uses, and private outdoor cafes.
Fence height -- The commission is also scheduled to convene a public hearing on a request by the city for approval of an amendment to the Official Zoning Ordinance to amend certain provisions of Chapter 17.36, Performance Standards, with respect to maximum allowed fence height.
Fees -- The commission will also consider a request by the city for approval of an amendment to the required zoning and development application fees.
More information regarding these items may be obtained by contacting the City’s of Sun Prairie Planning Division by phone at 608-825-1107 weekdays during regular business hours.
Meeting details
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Feb. 8 meeting will be held beginning at 7 p.m. remotely.
Information about how you can submit public comments and remotely participate in the Sun Prairie Plan Commission meeting, along with application materials related to this request, will be found on the city’s website at www.cityofsunprairie.com.
View the meeting live on local cable access TV by tuning to channel 983 on Charter cable TV, channels 13 or 1013 on TDS Cable, or online at ksun.tv and searching the live video feed.