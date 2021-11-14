The Sun Prairie Plan Commission on Nov. 9 tabled the Lokre Development proposal for a mixed use building at the corner of West Main and South Bristol streets until Dec. 14, citing a need to refine details in the proposal.
The combined general development/precise implementation plan submittal seeks city approval of an 11,080 sq. ft. combined retail and co-working office space at 108 W. Main St., consisting of 59 studio units, 15 one-bedroom units, and 18 two-bedroom units with a partial fifth story along Lane Street.
The ground level Main/Bristol frontage of the building will include an 8,540 sq. ft. retail space accessed directly from West Main Street, a second 1,285 sq. ft. retail space accessed off the west side of the building, a 1,255 sq. ft. co-working space and residential lobby – all accessed off a public common area and hallway with entrances on both the west side of building and off of South Bristol Street.
Commissioners were generally receptive of the proposal, offering comments that it appeared too contemporary. Mayor Paul Esser said he wanted the Main Street facade of the building broken up.
Developer Rolly Lokre pledged to work with staff to refine elements of the plan before the commission reconsiders it on Dec. 14.
TIF 15 backed
Acting on a staff approval recommendation, commissioners recommended final city council approval of the city’s 15th Tax Increment Finance (TIF) District along West Main Street from Wildwood Street to Walker Way.
If approved by the Sun Prairie City Council, TIF 15 will be slightly over 87 acres in size and designated as a Mixed-Use District as classified by state statute. Mixed-Use Districts are districts that are anticipated to have a combination of residential, commercial and industrial uses.
Significant projects that could be included in the TIF include the Roers apartment development approved as part of the Pumpkin Patch development, and the mixed use plan being proposed by Tellurian and Sunshine Place near the corner of Rickel Road and West Main Street, among others.
City Planner Ria Hull wrote in her report the total estimated project costs for TIF 15 are approximately $8.4 million. Project costs include an estimated $5.6 million for development incentives, $1.7 million for public infrastructure, public spaces, and other related costs, $260,000 for District administration and $780,000 for interest on long-term debt and financing expenses.
Amended map recommended
Acting on a staff recommendation from Hull, commissioners voted to recommend council approval of an Amendment of the City of Sun Prairie Floodplain Ordinance to amend Section 17.28.030, Floodplains, by incorporating recently accepted alterations to the FEMA floodplain within a portion of the Smith’s Crossing neighborhood.
Hull wrote in her report the Federal Emergency Management Agency has issued a Letter of Map Revision (LOMR), dated July 30, 2021, that changes the boundaries of the floodplain within the Smith’s Crossing McCoy Addition Planned Development.
The new boundary will go into effect on Dec. 15 — requiring the city to amend its floodplain ordinance when such LOMRs are approved by FEMA.
Compost ordinance amendment OK’d
Acting on a staff recommendation from City Planner Sarah Sauer, commissioners voted unanimously to recommend council approval for an Amendment of the Official Zoning Ordinance to amend Chapter 17.16 with respect to composting operations.
Sauer wrote in her staff report that currently city composting operations are described in the zoning ordinance as any land use devoted to the collection, storage, processing and/or disposal of vegetation and are allowed as conditional uses in only the Heavy Industrial (HI) and Rural Holding (RH-35) zoning districts.
If approved by the council, the amendment would allow composting in more zoning districts in the city when such new technologies are utilized.