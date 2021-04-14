Note: This is the third in a series of informational profiles about Sun Prairie Public Library pages.
Rachel Berkowitz, Page II (20 hours/week)
How long you have worked at the library -- 5 months
Favorite aspect of your job -- Getting to be surrounded by books all day and connecting the community with wonderful stories!
Any fun facts about yourself -- I spent a brief period as an aspiring child actress in the 90s and got to be an extra in the movie “Philadelphia.”
What you’ve learned during this unusual year -- There’s a lot of joy to be found in the small, everyday moments in life.
What you are most looking forward to when we get back to normal -- Sitting and writing in coffee shops!
Favorite book -- “Harriet the Spy”
Favorite Author -- Ann M. Martin.
Favorite film -- Honey I Shrunk the Kids.
