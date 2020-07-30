McDonald's closing E. Main St. location

McDonald’s is closing its East Main Street restaurant on Aug. 1 as part of a plan to shut the doors of 200 locations nationwide to curb the financial calamity of COVID-19.
A manager at the soon-to-be-shuttered McDonald’s restaurant said employees will be re-located to other restaurants. The two other Sun Prairie McDonald’s locations--at 2750 Prairie Lakes Drive and 505 A St. --will remain open, the manager said.
McDonald’s Corp. officials said the closings were planned pre-COVID-19 for underperforming location but the pandemic economic impact accelerated the decision.
McDonald’s at 606 E. Main St. is near the Sun Prairie High School and since classes went virtual this spring, a Sun Prairie McDonald’s manager said sales were down.
The Golden Arches’ revenue declined 30 percent during the 2020 second quarter, McDonald’s corporate office announced on June 30.
According to financial analysts, McDonald’s and other fast-food chains have been better equipped to recover from the COVID-19 shutdowns and continuing restrictions.
CNBC reported that McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski told analysts that even though the public health situation in the US appeared to be worsening, he said the Q2 represents a trough in the company’s performance as it learns to adjust to the new COVID-19 environment.
Sun Prairie city officials were alerted this week to McDonald’s closing by a general contractor who was set to remove branding and signs from the east side location.
McDonald’s Corporation did not return a request for comment.
