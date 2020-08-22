Without discussion, the Sun Prairie City Council on Aug. 18 approved a general development plan for a new, $26 million, mixed-use, four-story senior housing project at 818 W. Main St.
The building will include 100 units of affordable senior housing targeting households of between 30 percent and 80 percent of median income, with 60 one bedroom units renting between $520 and $1,023 while 40 two bedroom units will rent for between $621 and $1,296 per month.
The new mixed-use building will occupy land where the current McGovern’s Club and tourist cabins are located between West Main Street, North Bird Street, Buena Vista Drive and McGovern’s Motel. The motel is not part of the 818 W. Main St. project.
The development includes 3,726 sq. ft. of office-retail space, “with a specific tenant in mind,” according to the project letter of intent. The project will also include an outdoor patio area at the corner of Bird and Main as well as a plaza/green space with a gazebo adjacent to the retail space.
One of the developers connected with the project from Merriam, Kansas-based Cohen Esrey Development Group told the Sun Prairie Plan Commission on Aug. 11 that the project would likely not move forward without TIF assistance.
Tenants and users of the commercial space will access the 94 underground parking stalls and 53 surface stalls from either West Main Street or Buena Vista Drive – a total of 147 spaces.
The existing North Bird Street access to the tourist cabins and former McGovern’s Club property will be removed and require the amendment of a shared access easement between the subject parcel and the motel property directly to the west. The city is a party to that easement and will need to vacate its interest in a portion of the parcel prior to construction of the proposed structure.
Because the city is a party to the original cross access agreement, city staff suggested the installation of a breakaway bollard-controlled cross access for public safety agencies until a time at which the motel site redevelops.
The applicant has indicated that they agree to this suggestion and are currently designing both the secondary access to the motel site as well as the bollard-controlled cross access. A second access to the property will be added from Buena Vista Drive.
District 3 Alder Maureen Crombie said there is a need for more affordable senior housing in Sun Prairie, with more people retiring each day.
As part of the application for WHEDA tax credits, the developer will provide $1,000 to each of the 15 residents being displaced from the tourist cabins currently on the site.
Mayor Paul Esser said he was pleased with the approval.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.