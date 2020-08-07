Hello traffic safety, goodbye 2020 chip sealing.
That’s because alders on Aug. 4 acted on two recommendations from the Sun Prairie Public Works Committee and approved two resolutions — one to improve Main Street near Park Circle and the other to apply for a grant to complete other traffic safety projects — and a budget amendment that will do away with chip sealing in 2020.
Chip sealing is the process where an oily liquid covers a city street and small gravel chips are placed on top to provide a surface for the street. Although the process may add life to local street surfaces, some city residents — including bicyclists and motorcyclists — are less fond of the process due to a lack of traction.
The budget amendment will allow the city to apply for a state traffic safety grant to complete a laundry list of safety projects, including many outlined in a Main Street corridor plan in 2018, according to City Engineer/Director of Public Services Adam Schleicher.
A report to the council from Schleicher said the city contracted with Traffic Analysis & Design, Inc (TADI) to complete a Traffic Safety Screening Study to evaluate the safety of the city’s roadways and identify opportunities for Highway Safety Improvement Program (HSIP) grant funding through the Wisconsin Department of WisDOT.
The study was completed by TADI using information from WisDOT. The attached study ranked the intersections by safety using economic loss and evaluated the Main Street and Grand Avenue Corridors.
Included in the study are a listing of the intersections, recommended improvements and the likelihood of these improvements being funded by the WisDOT HSIP program.
Schleicher, a former WisDOT employee who is familiar with the grant application process, said in the report that WisDOT will next review HSIP applications in August.
Staff in conjunction with TADI developed two project for submittal for funding:
• A Connecting Highway Project for Highway 19 and Grand Avenue and Highway 19-Davison Drive, as well as Highway 19-Thompson Road. This project would include all of the recommendations from the report. The project for 19 and Grand Avenue would be completed in conjunction with Sun Prairie Area School District improvements in this area for Sun Prairie West High School.
• A local project including Main Street-Walker Way with the recommendations from the report; Bird Street-Linnerud Drive with recommendations from the report; and, retroreflective Signal Heads at these intersections: Grand Avenue-Prairie Lakes Drive; Grand Avenue-Ironwood Drive; Grand Avenue-Brooks Drive and Main-Bird.
WisDOT reviews applications twice a year, with the next round after August being in February 2021. Projects that were identified as needing traffic studies should have those studies needed before applying.
Staff has received proposals from TADI to complete the grant applications and necessary coordination with the DOT for approximately $17,000 per project. A budget amendment would be needed to reallocate funds towards the grant application, which is where the chip seal project comes in.
The budget amendment means there will be no chip sealing in 2020.
Park Circle-Main Street improvements OK’d
The council also approved pedestrian safety improvement in the wake of an April 14 pedestrian death on West Main Street near Park Circle.
On Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at around 9:11 p.m. the SPPD responded with the Sun Prairie Fire Department and Sun Prairie Emergency Medical Services to a motor vehicle versus pedestrian accident near the intersection of West Main Street and Clarmar Drive. The pedestrian was crossing West Main Street when the pedestrian was struck by a vehicle traveling on West Main Street.
The pedestrian, who was not crossing in a crosswalk, was transported by Sun Prairie Emergency Medical Services to a local hospital where the pedestrian, later identified as Julie Ziegler, 46, of Sun Prairie, died.
An April 15 press release from Schleicher called the incident “tragic,” but said it highlights efforts to ensure safety at all crossings in Sun Prairie to use both short-term and long-term solutions.
A KL Engineering study of West Main Street traffic completed and presented to alders in 2018 recommended several changes for the intersection of Hart Road-West Main Street-Clarmar Drive. The study noted an average daily traffic volume of 16,900 vehicles per day at the intersection of South Walker Way and West Main Street, which is located just to the east of the Hart-Clarmar-Main intersection.
“Pedestrians are required to cross a five-lane section of West Main Street. There are limited/no pedestrian refuges along the segment with high traffic volumes,” the study stated. Short-term solutions listed in the traffic study’s recommendations included increasing the width of the crosswalk pavement markings and placing overhead pedestrian signage for better visibility. Longer term solutions included the installation of a raised median and modifying two driveways where West Main Street intersects with Park Circle.
In a memo for the council’s Aug. 4 meeting, Schleicher wrote that on July 28, the Public Works Committee met to review proposed Pedestrian Improvements to Main Street between Clarmar Drive and O’Keeffe Avenue.
KL Engineering was hired to do an engineering study of the corridor and provide recommendations. KL Engineering’s study and recommendations is attached to this memo.
The committee unanimously recommended Alterative 1B, including a median, Rapid Response Flashing Beacon and driveway consolidation at Park Circle.
The estimated cost for design and construction is $160,000.
The driveway consolidation will eliminate the eastern most driveway along West Main Street entering The Element on Main, the large apartment complex previously known as Sun Village and Hamilton Place, among other names.
District 2 Alder Theresa Stevens, who pointed out other pedestrian improvements need to be made in the Main Street Corridor, questioned the $160,000 cost.
District 1 Alder Steve Stocker said the cost was because of the median construction, pavement markings and the driveway consolidation, which will require the removal of asphalt and the closure of a driveway.
He said he would have preferred a median option that included a landscaped median with a fence similar to the one near Madison East High School.
District 3 Alder Mike Jacobs questioned the cost, but said he would have preferred one of the other options with an elevated median but not a fence. “A fence just doesn’t look good for the city on a main drag right after you get off of 151,” Jacobs said, adding he would rather see shrubs or landscaping to make it higher and impossible to traverse.
But District 1 Alder Terry McIlroy pointed out the idea for the median is for it to be a pedestrian refuge away from cars.
Jacobs agreed, but said the idea of the median should be to push pedestrians to use marked crosswalks: “I don’t want to see any more people die there.”
