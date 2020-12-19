The city is getting set to hire consultants to evaluate housing needs and market demand in the growing Sun Prairie community.
Community Development Director Scott Kugler said the study will be a “deep dive” into the Sun Prairie housing market that will be used to create a plan to address housing needs gaps.
Public involvement and interviewing residents, landlords, employers, and other stakeholders will be part of the consultant’s analysis. Kugler said hard data obtained in the study will help address community issues, including complaints of not enough affordable housing and that the city is approving too many apartment developments.
A 2019 Dane County Housing Needs Assessment found a shortage of all types of housing countywide.
Kugler said the City of Sun Prairie is trying to catch up from the last recession that slowed or brought building to a standstill. Data from the county assessment and economic indicators suggest more housing supply is needed in the City of Sun Prairie, Kugler said.
“I have expressed this many times before, I think that we can’t build enough,” Kugler told alders at the Dec. 15 Committee of the Whole meeting.
Kugler said with housing as part of the city’s 2019-39 Comprehensive Plan, the city has a responsibility to do its share to make sure there is housing to fit the needs of residents. It’s also an economic development tool to attract and retain employers to the city. Economic development staff has heard from businesses that their employees are having a hard time finding housing in the city.
“Housing is where the jobs go to sleep at night,” Kugler said.
Learning more about housing conditions in Vandenburg Heights, Schiller Street, Park Circle and South Bird Street could also be part of the study. City officials said those areas are known to have substandard property conditions. Kugler said that the Sun Prairie Area School District has expressed concerns for families in those neighborhoods, and how high turnover can impact students.
Kugler said the city has a goal to include lower-income and marginalized communities as part of the housing study assessment process.
“We need to make sure that we reach out and involve them,” Kugler said.
The Committee of the Whole OK’d going out for RFPs for the City of Sun Prairie Housing Study and Strategy analysis. The city has budgeted $60,000 for the study.
District 2 Alder Bob Jokisch voiced his support for the initiative.
“I think that this study is going to be beneficial to our community,” Jokisch said at the Dec. 15 virtual Committee of the Whole meeting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.