More people than ever are visiting the Sun Prairie Food Pantry during the COVID-19 pandemic emergency.
During the last three weeks, 415 families have received food and supplies from the pantry.
“It just continues to climb,” said Mark Thompson, Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry board president.
Nearly 1/3 of those are new clients who have recently lost their jobs with the closing of non-essential businesses ordered by Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers on March 25 and the economic downturn. Wisconsin’s unemployment rate is estimated to reach a 27 percent unemployment rates, Wisconsin Workforce Development officials reported.
The state has received record unemployment claims, with DWD officials reporting a 1600 percent increase in initial unemployment claim filings when compared with the same time last year.
Thompson said he is seeing COVID-19 economic impact locally.
The Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry has distributed more than 70,000 pounds of food in the last three weeks, Thompson said. The inventory is coming from the Second Harvest Foodbank and local food retailers.
“It is an incredible amount of food that is moving through the pantry,” Thompson said.
Thompson said he doesn’t know how long the COVID-19 pandemic emergency will last and how it will impact the pocketbook of area residents but he is optimistic that the pantry will be able to meet the needs of the community
“We are going to meet the needs of people coming in—for the short-term and the long-term—because our priority is getting food to people who need it,” Thompson said.
More food is also going out to community partners, including Sunshine Supper, Colonial Club, and Shelter from the Storm Ministries. The pantry is also getting referrals from social workers and police officers for families who need supplies.
The pantry has increased access to food, allowing families to shop twice a month instead of just once. The pantry’s service boundaries have also been relaxed, Thompson said, with families coming from areas that don’t have local food pantries, including Marshall, Columbus and Waterloo. The majority of families using the pantry are from Sun Prairie.
Thompson said many people coming are new clients and have never used a food pantry before but are very concerned about not having access to food.
“I think many people struggle with asking for help,” Thompson said. “It can be a very humbling experience, so we try to make them feel as comfortable as possible and make the process easy to they will come back.”
Clients just need to provide their name, address and number of people in their family, Thompson said, with guidelines being relaxed.
Clients can also get a free ride to the pantry through the city shared-ride Sun Prairie Taxi by calling 608-837-5550.
Thompson said community members who want to help out the pantry are encouraged to make a financial donation during the COVID-19 pandemic emergency.
For more information on the Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry, located at 18 Rickel Road in Sun Prairie, call (608) 513-1044 or visit www.sunprairiefoodpantry.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.