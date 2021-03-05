Due to ongoing COVID-related concerns, the Sun Prairie Area School District and other surrounding school districts are prohibiting or limiting spectators for sporting events.
Fortunately, the Sun Prairie Media Center and the SPASD are working together to make sure that many sporting events can be seen on TV and online.
The SPMC is making arrangements to provide coverage for an extensive schedule of girls volleyball, boys soccer, and football games in the coming weeks. Both home and away games will be covered, with most (if not all) games featuring Sun Prairie-centric announcers.
“Cardinal sports are undoubtedly some of our most popular programs,” said SPMC director Jeff Robbins. “Now with public health restrictions affecting spectator access, that coverage is more appreciated than ever. And we are grateful to be working with the SPASD, who are dedicated to providing coverage to as many events as possible.”
Due to conflicts with city meetings, some of the games may been seen on a tape delay basis or live on KIDS-4. KIDS-4 is available on Charter Spectrum channel 984, on TDS Cable at channel 14 or 1014, through the Sun Prairie Media Center app, on kids4.tv, and on the SPMC’s Roku and Apple TV channels.
For a current schedule of sports programming, go to https://sunprairiemediacenter.com/ksunprograms. The schedule is subject to change.
The SPMC is still seeking business sponsors and volunteers to help with the production of sports programming. Individuals or businesses interested should contact Jeff Robbins at jrobbins@cityofsunprairie.com or at 608-235-9383.
