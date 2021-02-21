Even though 2020 was a tough year for all of us, the community came together more than ever, and Sun Prairie High School Greenhouse sales were at an all-time high thanks to the support from the local community.
All of our FFA members were blown away by the support, and we are extremely grateful.
We will continue to plan for the greenhouse sale this spring.
Plants have already started germinating and we are going for another full sale this year in May. We are so excited to grow plants for this community again.
We are busy trying to figure out how we will run the sale, but it may be similar to last year with an online order, followed by pick up times or appointments.
If you are interested, please reach out to Mr. Kvalheim by email at kdkvalh@sunprairieschools.org if you have any questions or check out the Sun Prairie High School Greenhouse page on Facebook.
