Two people were transported for injuries sustained in a late morning accident on Wednesday, July 14 in the Town of Bristol.
Sun Prairie Fire Chief Chris Garrison said at approximately 10:25 a.m., Sun Prairie Emergency Services responded to the report of a vehicle that left the road and rolled numerous times into the Maunesha River in the Town of Bristol
Garrison said first arriving units located a minivan that had traveled 100 feet off the roadway, was severely damaged, and rolled to its side, partially into the river.
Fire, Dane County Sheriff's deputies, and Sun Prairie EMS units arrived on the scene simultaneously, said Garrison, who added that a unified command was immediately established.
The chief said emergency personnel were able to make verbal contact with a female patient trapped in the front of the vehicle. Personnel also made visual contact of a 5-year-old child in the rear of the van, in a car seat. Both occupants were conscious and alert although water was entering the vehicle.
Fire units stabilized the vehicle with ropes and cribbing, while Sun Prairie Paramedics were evaluating injuries verbally with the female patient.
Fire personnel first extracted the child by removing the sun roof from the vehicle and cutting the seat belts securing the child safety seat to the vehicle. Then fire personnel removed part of the roof to extract the adult driver.
Garrison said both patients were turned over to Sun Prairie EMS and transported to an area hospital. The adult patient is in serious but stable condition and the child whom was in a car seat was treated for minor injuries.
Police, Fire, and EMS worked collaboratively and effectively to command and mitigate a very difficult scene.
"Due to the nature of the situation and safety concerns that the car may move or roll at any time due to the muddy ground and water current, it was important that all entities worked simultaneously to keep the scene safe," Garrison said.
Two minor injuries were reported by rescue personnel.