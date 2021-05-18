The Sun Prairie School Board on May 10 approved a 10-year Facilities & Grounds Capital Maintenance and Improvement Plan for Sun Prairie Area School District along with $1.1 million from the Fund 10 Capital Projects budget.
The Facilities and Grounds Capital Maintenance and Improvement Plan 2021-2031 identifies capital projects, purchases, and maintenance requirements (projects or groups of related projects requiring expenditures not normal to operational and maintenance activities due to their higher costs and/or a need to plan for specific expenditures) necessary to address future needs, major modifications, and/or expansions to the existing buildings, grounds, and systems.
Together, the Facilities and Grounds Operational Budget and the Capital Maintenance Budget address the daily and future needs of the SPASD to maintain the quality and security of the buildings and grounds for students, staff, and the public.
“This is accomplished through preventative maintenance to help building systems reach or exceed their design service life, or performing reactive maintenance to repair systems which have already failed,” wrote Kevin Sukow, Director of Facilities and Grounds for the SPASD, in a memo to the school board.
In 2015, SPASD used Eppstein Uhen Architects to develop a facilities needs assessment to develop a list of capital maintenance needs. J.H. Findorff was tasked to provide budget estimates for each of the items listed, and the SPASD developed a ranking system to evaluate the priority of each project.
Based on the results of the study as well as subsequent needs that have been identified after the study was completed, the District has assigned work to be completed through Operational funds, Capital Projects funds, Referendum funds and utilizing grant funds when possible.
The Capital Maintenance and Improvement Plan highlights the projected cost of capital projects to be performed utilizing Fund 10 dollars. The Capital Maintenance and Improvement Plan consists of twelve categories, which allow the School Board and Administration to see segregated proposed capital maintenance and improvements. The total projected allocation of funds for the 10-year time frame is $14 million.
The Capital Improvement segment of the plan is new for 2021-22. The Capital Improvement plan will represent non-maintenance items that are instructional enhancements identified by District stakeholders as strategic projects for the near or long term. Projects on the Capital Improvement plan may be funded through Fund 10, Fund 46 or other funding resources, according to Sukow.
The Facilities & Grounds Capital Maintenance and Improvement Plan includes $100,000 per year starting in 2020-21 dedicated to Capital Improvement projects.
“Again, these will be earmarked for projects that are specifically identified to create better learning environments within the buildings or fund facility improvements to support teaching & learning initiatives,” Sukow said.
More than 300 projects were identified through stakeholder feedback and a facilities assessment.
Board members liked the prioritization of projects, but mostly praised the district’s ability to keep aging buildings looking like new.
Board Clerk Carol Albright said she liked the long-term planning and thought it was why the schools look so good.
Board Treasurer Dave Hoekstra said he also liked the idea of budgeting $100,000 per year for capital maintenance over the 10-year life of the plan.
Board President Steve Schroeder echoed Albright’s sentiments. “I think this community is proud of the care we take with each of our buildings,” the board president said, adding that he believed it was mostly due to planning by Sukow.
West 45% done, Stadium 93% complete
Sukow provided a 2019 referendum update on the status of Sun Prairie West High School and the Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium at Ashley Field.
Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium at Ashley Field is about 93% complete and has a projected cost of $18,329,182, which includes project enhancements. But, that amount includes remaining contingency funds as well as funds allocated for the demolition of the current Prairie Phoenix Academy building expected to occur in the fall of 2022.
Sun Prairie West High School is about 45% complete and has a projected cost of $139,739,098 which includes contingencies as well as project enhancements some of them have been approved ( a third baseball field and artificial turf on the field inside the multipurpose track) and some project enhancements still outstanding.
In a related item, the board approved a new Guaranteed Maximum Price (GMP) for the SPWHS project.
According to a memo from Sukow, the SPWHS project with a supporting physical education and athletic campus was budgeted at $135,415,396. The price included construction, design and owner costs. The construction portion of the project was estimated to be $117,506,226, which included allowances and contingency to be held and managed by the construction manager.
“It was decided that the GMP would be set after a majority of the site and building design were completed,” Sukow wrote in the memo.
Allowing construction to start before the GMP was finalized extended the construction timeline.
The design team finalized some portions of the design after initial construction had already begun which negated the need for an excessive amount of change orders, according to Sukow.
“The district, our design team, and our construction management partners worked together to refine the design for the project, including project alternates, cost control alternates and code related items,” Sukow wrote in the memo.
These were issued through bid documents and then project supplements after bidding was completed.
For planning purposes, the team decided the GMP would be set with the issuance of Project Supplement #20, and that all items after that would be subject to project addition utilizing contingency spending or change orders.
Findorff submitted the GMP Amendment to SPASD at the end of March. The amendment was then reviewed by Sukow and Paul Korz, and meetings were held to clarify and address any questions or concerns that the District brought to Findorff.
Working through the four bid packages and the 20 Project Supplements, as well as with the acceptance of over $700,000 in cost control items to lower the cost, the GMP total works out to $117,815,221.
“This total includes $1,184,380 in allowances as well as $2,587,916 in construction contingency. This price is a not-to-exceed price, but is subject to additions or subtractions as provided by change orders to the contract documents,” Sukow wrote.
The board voted to accept the GMP Amendment, to amend the contract with J.H. Findorff & Son Inc. to set the contract sum for the Sun Prairie West High School project at $117,815,221.
The Central Heights/Prairie Phoenix Academy/Professional Learning Center project has been bid out and is ready to begin work at the end of the school year. The projected cost is $9,613,954 which includes the renovation work, capital maintenance work, the SPASD-City of Sun Prairie Employee Wellness Clinic work as well as project contingencies.