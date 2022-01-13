Sun Prairie educator Sadie Brown was recognized by SHAPE America as the Midwest District Teacher of the Year for Adapted Physical Education.
SHAPE America is a Society of Health and Physical Educators serving more than 200,000+ health and physical education professionals across the United States.
The organization has defined excellence in physical education nationally and has affiliates in every state throughout the country.
“Through the Teacher of the Year program, we are able to provide recognition to outstanding teachers who are motivating their students to participate in a lifetime of physical activity,” said SHAPE America CEO Stephanie Morris.
Brown has been an Adapted Physical Education teacher in the Sun Prairie Area School District for the past seven years.
In her role, Brown supports children with special needs by adapting or modifying activities so that they can be active with their peers and improve their gross motor skills.
Students have the opportunity to bowl, ride bicycles, swim, and do other fun activities.
“It is very humbling to be recognized among so many other outstanding Adapted Physical Education teachers,” said Brown. “I just feel so lucky to work with an amazing team of teachers in our district. It is great to be recognized but I am always looking to do better, learn more, and be the best teacher I can be.”
Sun Prairie Superintendent Brad Saron praised Brown.
“She is so deserving of this award," Saron said. "I appreciate all the work she is doing to ensure all students have the opportunity to participate in physical education classes. Our district prides itself on the quality of staff we have working with our students and we are very fortunate to have Ms. Brown on the team.”
Brown previously was selected as Wisconsin’s Adapted Physical Education Teacher of the Year and is currently in the running for National Adapted Physical Education Teacher of the Year.
Brown will be recognized at the 2022 SHAPE America National Convention and Expo scheduled for April 26-30 in New Orleans.