The Sun Prairie Public Library was among 15 grant recipients announced Sept. 17 by the Public Service Commission (PSC) of Wisconsin to study the feasibility of Critical Infrastructure Microgrids and Community Resilience Centers (CIMCRC) across Wisconsin.
The PSC established the CIMCRC pilot grant program on June 4, 2021, as part of the Office of Energy Innovation’s (OEI) annual activities. The program focuses on innovative pre-disaster mitigation through critical infrastructure microgrids and other resilient building strategies.
Each approved project will study the feasibility of deploying renewable energy, energy storage, and grid-interactive controls to bolster preparedness and resiliency in various critical facilities (including a hospital complex, airport, water treatment facility, municipal operations buildings, and tribal facilities). The state funds will be matched by $611,438 in funds from awardees.
”Supporting efforts to develop energy security and resiliency strategies for Wisconsin communities are essential to protect residents, businesses, and critical services from severe weather events and other grid interruptions,” said PSC Chairperson Rebecca Cameron Valcq. “I am hopeful that these feasibility studies will stimulate local leaders across the state to learn from other communities and further develop Wisconsin’s knowledge and planning in the area of Critical Infrastructure and Community Resilience Centers.”
Applications were available from June 28, 2021, to August 6, 2021. Wisconsin cities, villages, towns, counties, K-12 school districts, tribes, municipal water and wastewater utilities, municipal electric utilities, municipal natural gas utilities, University of Wisconsin System campuses and facilities, Wisconsin Technical College System, public or nonprofit hospitals, and 501(c)(3) nonprofits were encouraged to apply for funding.
City project
The Sun Prairie Public Library Microgrid and Community Resilience Center application proposed a feasibility study that will explore the expansion of the library’s current emergency and community capabilities by investigating integrating solar and storage with microgrid controls to serve critical loads (such as the HVAC, lighting, computers, and the Sun Prairie Media Center).
The library is committed to providing community benefits, including those of a CRC. The library is planning an expansion and this microgrid feasibility study will align with multiple stated goals, such as: ensuring the library as an essential destination for the community during emergencies as a CRC, ensuring the spaces and services honor the library’s commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion, demonstrating good stewardship by being financially, environmentally, and culturally sustainable, and facilitating internet and broadcast communications during outages. PSC evaluators noted that the phone and electric charging station would provide a vital service for residents and emergency first responders alike.
The PSC defined many of the terms used in the application:
• Microgrid. A group of interconnected loads and distributed energy resources within clearly defined electrical boundaries that acts as a single controllable entity with respect to the grid. A microgrid can connect and disconnect from the grid to enable it to operate in both grid-connected or island-mode. There are three different levels of grant applications for microgrids:
Level 1 or single customer — A single Distributed Energy Resource (DER) or multiple DERs serving one customer through one meter. Example: a single facility (such as a hospital) using an on-site microgrid to provide backup power. The library microgrid application was Level 1 application.
Level 2 or single customer or campus setting (partial feeder microgrid) — A single DER or multiple DERs serving multiple facilities, controlled by one meter at the interconnection point (also known as Point of Common Coupling or PCC). Example: a microgrid sited on a University campus connected to multiple buildings.
Level 3 or multiple customers (advanced or full feeder microgrid) — A single DER or multiple DERs serving multiple facilities or customers on multiple meters. The DER(s) may be located on a different site from the facilities or customers. While the advanced microgrid has one PCC, the individual facilities or customers within the advanced microgrid may have their own individual connections to the distribution grid.
• Community Resilience Centers (CRC): Facilities designed to provide emergency heating and cooling capability; refrigeration of temperature-sensitive medications, vaccines and milk from nursing mothers; plug power for durable medical equipment (to include dialysis equipment and continuous positive airway pressure machines); plug power for charging of cell phone and computer batteries; and/or emergency lighting. A CRC may also be a designated location (by the city, county, or State of Wisconsin) for the distribution of emergency services during extended grid outages.
The center would not necessarily be a replacement for an emergency shelter, and should not be required to have food service capabilities, showers, or locker rooms; however, an emergency shelter that does provide these services would still be eligible to apply, according to the PSC.
More about the grant
The city’s grant request from PSC totaled $45,000.
The Total Applicant Cost Share was $21,584 (all in-kind computed labor hours). $4,500 was in-kind from Slipstream, 10% of their total hours (specifically technical analysis).
The remaining $17,084 was a computed mixed rate of $40-70/hours for city staff that will be contributing to this project (Sustainability, Library, Administration, EMS, Media Center) via meetings, data collection and review, knowledge of existing facility and operations, coordinating with FEH Design and WPPI Energy, etc.
The timeline of the project includes an estimated project timeline anywhere from October 2021-June 30 2022, but it may go faster according to City Diversity and Communications Strategist Jake King.
“Sun Prairie is thrilled to have been awarded these grant funds, and will work with the PSC and other valued stakeholders to study the feasibility of resiliency technologies in our library,” said Scott Semroc, City of Sun Prairie Sustainability Coordinator. “These funds will allow us to effectively measure the feasibility of a microgrid, informing us of current market costs, strategies, resource savings potential, and other factors when considering facility upgrade options.”
Other PSC grants originated from an Aurora Clinic serving Racine, Kenosha and Lake counties; the City of Eau Claire; Kaukauna Utilities; the Appleton Airport;
The Bad River Band of Lake Superior Indian Tribe; Forest County; the Sauk Prairie Police Department; the Holy Wisdom Monastery in Westport; the UW Board of Regents; the City of Green Bay; the City of Middleton; and the Town of LaPointe.