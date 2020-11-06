Sun Prairie is the newest crossroad of global cuisines with the opening of Fresh Mart International Market.
Shoppers can walk the aisle finding food finds from Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, South America and North America.
Entrepreneur Yashar Tairov opened the market on Oct. 23 eager to bring international foods to Sun Prairie. Tairov started the Istanbul Super Market on S. Gammon Road in Madison in 2011 but soon saw the need to expand to the suburbs.
“My customers are so happy when I opened in Sun Prairie because now they don’t have to drive to the westside to get international food,” Tairov said.
Tairov lived in Russia and is of Turkish descent. He came to the United States as a refugee in 2005 and settled into Rockford, Illinois.
He worked in landscaping and opened a small business selling cell phone accessories in mall kiosks but decided food markets were the way to go.
“People always need food, that will never change,” Tairov said.
The Sun Prairie market offers unique products that Tairov said can’t be found anywhere else.
There are fresh, frozen and packaged foods from Greece, Turkey, India, Pakistan, Russia, Albania, Croatia, China, Tunisia, and many more. There are also Russian pharmacy goods, tea sets from Turkey and other international household items. The deli serves up a variety of cheeses, sliced meats and American salads. There’s also a meat department that offers customized cuts. Tairov expects to add more to the market as he gauges customers’ needs.
The market caters to people missing the cuisine of their native land, adventurous diners and curious chefs.
The fresh produce aisle highlights unique items like dragon fruit, pomegranates, fresh okra and other specialties. A variety of dried fruits and nuts also entice customers.
European and Middle Eastern desserts and cookies are appealing to shoppers with a sweet tooth. Store staff recommends trying the Turkish delights—a confection made with fruits and nuts.
Cheeses and yogurts are some other global specialties at Fresh Mart, including hard-to-find brands of feta cheese.
There’s also a selection of American products.
Tairov said his goal is to make food shopping affordable.
“I am a shopper too and with five kids I am always trying to save money,” Tairov said. “So I keep my prices low at the market.”
The business is family-run with Tairov’s brothers, sisters, children and mother helping out.
“I have good friends and family,” Tairov said. “Everyone who knows me helps me out.”
They are also ready to assist customers who may be overwhelmed by the large selection of global cuisines offered at the market. Tairov said market employees are eager to answer customers’ questions or offer suggestions on how to prepare food items.
The market has already received great customer feedback since opening the store, Tairov said, especially from neighborhood residents who no longer have to drive to get to a grocery store.
He plans on adding more to the market’s line-up over the coming months as he gets requests from customers.
“People just need to come in and tell me what they want,” Tairov said.
Fresh Mart International Market is located at 531 A St. off of Windsor Street, (behind McDonald’s).
